ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD City Intimation Slips Released, Know How to Download Here

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2023 City Intimation Slips: National Testing Agency has released the exam city intimation slips for the ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE PG entrance exams in online mode. Those candidates who are registered and are appearing for the entrance exam to get admission into postgraduate and doctoral degree programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (lCAR) can check and download their advance intimation slips from the official website: icar.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the testing agency will conduct the ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) exam on July 9, 2023, in approx. 89 cities across the country. The exam will be held as an online computer-based test (CBT) with a duration of 2 hours.

ICAR City Intimation Slips 2023 Official Links

Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to download the city intimation slips.

ICAR AIEEA PG City Intimation Slips 2023 Click Here ICAR AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) Click Here

Check the official notice here

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2023 Exam Timings

The ICAR entrance exam for postgraduate and PhD programmes is scheduled to be conducted on July 9, 2023. Candidates can check the exam timings in the table below:

Exam Timings AIEEA (PG) 10 am to 12 pm AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) 2.30 to 4.30 pm

How to download ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD City Intimation Slips 2023 online?

Candidates appearing for the entrance exam can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the city intimation slips online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAR - icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct links available to download the ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD city slips on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will open on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details required such as application number, date of birth and security code

Step 5: The ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD advance city intimation slips 2023 will be appeared on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details and download it for future use

What to do incase of any discrepancy in downloading the city intimation slips?

In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading or checking the examination city intimation slip for the entrance examination he/she can contact the officials by contacting at NTA Helpdesk number: 011-40759000/011-69227700 or sending an e-mail at icar@nta.ac.in.

ICAR Admit Card 2023

Candidates are informed that the city intimation slip is not the admit card, the advance city slip is allotted where the examination centre will be located to facilitate the candidates. The ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE PhD admit cards will be issued soon.

