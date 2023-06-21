BHU to Offer Financial Assistance to MBBS Students from Economically Weaker Sections

BHU Scholarship for MBBS Students: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is going to introduce a scholarship scheme for 1st year MBBS students who are economically backward soon. The scheme will provide monetary assistance of Rs 25000 in the 1st week of the MBBS course to the meritorious students. The scholarship scheme will be set up by the donation of BHU alumni.

Ramesh Chandra Gupta, BHU alumnus and former professor and head of the department of metallurgical engineering at IT-BHU (now IIT-BHU), has donated Rs 5 lakh to his alma mater. An official from BHU told, “The new scholarship scheme Dr. Bhoj Raj Varma and Smt. Shanti Varma Memorial Scholarship is named after the close relatives of Gupta". It will be started by the BHU using the donation made under the Pratidana scheme”

The donation for candidates has been made under the recently launched Pratidana scheme. This scheme aims to increase student access to resources, boost research infrastructure, and enhance the university’s teaching-learning environment. The Pratidana initiative was launched by BHU Vice-Chancellor Sudhir Kumar Jain.

Whom will BHU Scholarship Scheme Benefit?

The scheme aims to provide help to deserving students who are finding it difficult to pursue their MBBS courses due to financial constraints. Those who are economically weaker and are first-year MBBS students are eligible for the scholarship of Rs 25000.

The University has expressed gratitude towards Ramesh Chandra Gupta for his huge contribution to the alma mater. This scholarship will motivate others to support the betterment of the university.

