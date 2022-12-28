BHU UG Admission 2022: Application Last Day Extended For BVSc, AH Programmes

BHU UG Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has extended the last day to apply for bachelor's in veterinary science (BVSc) and animal husbandry (AH) programmes. Now, candidates can register for BHU UG admission in BVSc, AH Programmes till January 2, 2023. They can register at bhuonline.in for BHU BVSc, AH Programmes.

As per the information bulletin, the BVSc and AH courses at BHU will be conducted at Rajiv Gandhi South Campus (RGSC) with a regular fee of Rs 56,089 in the 1st professional year and Rs 50,314 for the rest of the programme. The tentative hostel fee for 1st year Rs 7,500 in the first year and Rs 2,310 from 2nd year onwards.

Who can apply for BHU BVSc, AH Programmes 2022?

Only those candidates who have completed their 10+2 with a minimum of 505 aggregate marks from a recognised board with Biology (Zoology and Botany), Physics, Chemistry and English are eligible for the BVSc and AH courses at BHU. Also, going as per the eligibility requirements, the age of the candidate must not be below 17 years or above 25 years as of December 31, 2022.

How To Apply for BHU UG Admission 2022 for BVSc, AH Programmes?

Candidates can apply for BHU veterinary science, animal husbandry programmes only in online mode. They will have to visit the official website to fill up the application form of BHU UG admission 2022. Go through the steps for detailed information -

1st Step - Go to the BHU registration portal- bhuonline.in.

2nd Step - Now, click on the link for admission in BVSc and AH programmes.

3rd Step - A new registration page to sign up will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Register by entering details such as email id, name, date of birth, parent's name, etc.

5th Step - Now, fill academic details, select a course and upload the required documents.

6th Step - Now, select the test mode, if applicable and pay the application fees.

7th Step - Lastly, submit the form and take a printout for future references.

To complete the application process for BHU UG admission 2022, the ST, SC, and PC candidates are required to pay Rs 450 as an application fee while general candidates must pay Rs 900 via online modes such as credit and debit card through the BHU admission portal.

