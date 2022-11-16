BHU UG Admission 2022 Spot Registration To End Today, Get Direct Link Here

BHU UG Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, Banaras Hindu University will end the registrations for BHU spot admissions for undergraduate (UG) programmes today - 16th November 2022. Interested candidates can register for BHU UG spot admission 2022 at the official website - bhu.ac.in. As per the released time, candidates can apply for BHU UG spot admissions 2022 till 5 PM.

Apart from online mode, the candidates can also submit the offline BHU UG spot admission application form in offline mode over the designated counters in the prescribed format duly signed by them in CUET application form. The format of offline application is available at the respective faculty.

BHU UG Admission 2022 Spot Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

Who Are Eligible to Apply For BHU UG Admission 2022 Spot Registration?

As per the released notification, candidates are advised to go through the eligibility requirements to fill up the BHU UG spot registration form 2022. Check below the eligibility criteria -

Only those who have already completed the BHU registration process will be eligible for spot registration.

Those who have not filled up the preference entry are also eligible for BHU UG spot registration.

Those who have already filled up preference entry but not been allotted any seat have to complete the BHU spot registration process.

Those, who have not paid the fee within the specified deadline are eligible for BHU UG spot admission registration.

Candidates who have already been admitted in any course will not be allowed for spot registration.

How To Apply For BHU UG Admission 2022 Spot Registration?

Banaras Hindu University will prepare the merit list for UG spot admission based on applications received. The BHU UG seat allotment process for spot round will be held between 17th to 18th November 2022. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to register for BHU UG spot admission -

1st Step - Go to the official website of BHU - bhuonline.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on BHU Spot Registration link.

3rd Step - On the new page, a login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, enter CUET-UG application number and date of birth.

5th Step - On the next page, enter email id, mobile no and tick the check box of the courses interested.

6th Step - Fill the preference order for course/subject combination and submit the form.

