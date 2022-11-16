IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration With Late Fee Starts, Check Guidelines To Fill Exam Form

IGNOU December TEE 2022: As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced the IGNOU December TEE registration with a late fee from today - 16th November 2022. Candidates can now register for IGNOU December TEE with late fees till 25th November 2022. They will have to visit the official website - ignou.ac.in for IGNOU December TEE 2022 registration.

Now, candidates will have to pay late fees of Rs. 1100 along with Rs. 200 per programme for IGNOU December TEE registration 2022. The authorities closed the registration window of the IGNOU December TEE exam without a late fee yesterday - 15th November 2022. The December TEE 2022 exam will be held from 2nd December 2022 to 5th January 2023 in two shifts.

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration With Late Fees - Direct Link (Available Now)

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration Dates With Late Fees

Events Dates Availability of IGNOU exam form with late fees 16th November 2022 Last date to fill IGNOU exam form with late fees 25th November 2022 Term End Examination 2nd December 2022 to 5th January 2023

Important Guidelines to Fill IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration Form

Candidates must ensure that the IGNOU exam form for all the courses for which exams have to be written is filled in one attempt, as the next attempt to add the course can result in a change of exam centre/non-availability of sitting capacity at the same exam centre.

The IGNOU TEE exam form must be filled with utmost care. No request for any kind of amendments will be entertained at a later stage.

Candidates must select the regional centre and exam centre code of their choice carefully.

No request for a change of exam centre will be entertained in any case.

Candidates may select a payment gateway (HDFC/ICICI) to make payment by using Debit Card/Credit Card and Internet Banking of any bank. The examination fee once paid will neither be adjusted nor refunded in any case.

For any clarification regarding non-receipt of the control number or about the status of the Examination Form and for a refund of the excess exam fee, candidates can send an email at - termendexam@ignou.ac.in or contact over phone no. 011-29572209.

