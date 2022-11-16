CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Scheme 2022 Registrations and Renewal Extended, Check Schedule Here

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Scheme 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the last date for the registrations of the Single Girl Child Scholarship Scheme 2022 and the renewal of the last year’s scholarship scheme. The last date for the submission of the registration for both is November 30, 2022.

Candidates eligible to apply for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Scheme can visit the official website of the board to apply for the exams. It must also be noted that the verification of the applications by the schools will be completed by December 7, 2022.

The Single Girl Child Scholarship programme is conducted for single girl children studying in CBSE and its affiliated schools who have passed class 10 exams with minimum 60% marks in the first five subjects. Candidates can check the application process and other details here.

Official notification - Click Here

Scholarship Application Link - Click Here

How to apply for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Scheme

The applications for the Single Girl Child Scholarship Scheme is available on the official website of CBSE. candidates can visit the Scholarship link available on the official website to fill out fresh applications or renew the applications from the previous year. Candidates can check the step-by-step details of the application here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

Step 2: Click on the ‘Scholarship’ link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the Scholarship scheme application link

Step 4: Click on the ‘Fresh Application’/ ‘Renewal’ link

Step 5: Enter the details in the application

Step 6: Save the information entered and click on the final submission

