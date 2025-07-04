Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2025: BTech Admission Round 1 Seat Allotment List OUT at admissions.nic.in

Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2025: The BCECEB has released the Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2025 Round 1 final allotment list on the official website at admissions.nic.in. Students can apply online by logging in using the JEE Main application number and password online.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 4, 2025, 17:14 IST
Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List OUT.
Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC) Counselling 2025 Round 1 final allotment list. Students who wish to apply for admissions in bTech courses can visit the official website at admissions.nic.in

Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2025 Overview 

Check the important information related to Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Name 

Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC) Counselling

Board name 

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

admissions.nic.in

Stream 

BTech

BE

State 

Bihar 

Seat acceptance last date

July 7, 2025

Login credentials 

JEE Main Application Number 

Password

Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2025 Important Dates and Schedule 

The full UGEAC counselling schedule for 2025 will be as follows:

Event

Date

Registration and choice-filling Dates 

June 19 - 25, 2025

Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment

June 28, 2025

Applying for Objections (1st Phase)

June 29 - 30, 2025

Round 1 Final Seat Allotment

July 3, 2025

Document Verification and Admission (Round 1)

July 5 - 7, 2025

Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment

July 10, 2025

Applying for Objections (2nd Phase)

July 11 - 12, 2025

Round 2 Final Seat Allotment

July 14, 2025

Document Verification and Admission (Round 2)

July 16 - 18, 2025

List of Documents Required for Verification for Bihar UGEAC 2025

The following list of important documents must be carried by the candidates who are called for the document verification process at their allotted colleges/ institutions: 

  • Part A and Part B of online application hardcopy
  • Choice slip hardcopy
  • Provisional Allotment Order (3 hardcopies)
  • Pre-filled Verification Slip (2 hardcopies)
  • Educational qualification Certificates (Original and photocopies)

Candidates upgrading seats in the second UGEAC allotment must show their first-round document verification slip at the second verification round.

