Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2025: BTech Admission Round 1 Seat Allotment List OUT at admissions.nic.in

Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC) Counselling 2025 Round 1 final allotment list. Students who wish to apply for admissions in bTech courses can visit the official website at admissions.nic.in.

Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2025 Overview

Check the important information related to Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2025 here: