Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2025: BTech Admission Round 1 Seat Allotment List OUT at admissions.nic.in

Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC) Counselling 2025 Round 1 final allotment list. Students who wish to apply for admissions in bTech courses can visit the official website at admissions.nic.in.
Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2025 Overview
Check the important information related to Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Name
|
Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC) Counselling
|
Board name
|
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
admissions.nic.in
|
Stream
|
BTech
BE
|
State
|
Bihar
|
Seat acceptance last date
|
July 7, 2025
|
Login credentials
|
JEE Main Application Number
Password
Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2025 Important Dates and Schedule
The full UGEAC counselling schedule for 2025 will be as follows:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Registration and choice-filling Dates
|
June 19 - 25, 2025
|
Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment
|
June 28, 2025
|
Applying for Objections (1st Phase)
|
June 29 - 30, 2025
|
Round 1 Final Seat Allotment
|
July 3, 2025
|
Document Verification and Admission (Round 1)
|
July 5 - 7, 2025
|
Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment
|
July 10, 2025
|
Applying for Objections (2nd Phase)
|
July 11 - 12, 2025
|
Round 2 Final Seat Allotment
|
July 14, 2025
|
Document Verification and Admission (Round 2)
|
July 16 - 18, 2025
List of Documents Required for Verification for Bihar UGEAC 2025
The following list of important documents must be carried by the candidates who are called for the document verification process at their allotted colleges/ institutions:
- Part A and Part B of online application hardcopy
- Choice slip hardcopy
- Provisional Allotment Order (3 hardcopies)
- Pre-filled Verification Slip (2 hardcopies)
- Educational qualification Certificates (Original and photocopies)
Candidates upgrading seats in the second UGEAC allotment must show their first-round document verification slip at the second verification round.
