BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Scrutiny Registration To End Today, Check Steps Here

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Scrutiny: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will end the Bihar Board 10th result scrutiny process today. Students who are yet to apply can fill up the revaluation form online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com. he date of the BSEB Bihar Board 10th scrutiny process was announced by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore on March 31, 2023, after the release of result.

The board started the result scrutiny and revaluation process on April 3, 2023. As per the official data released, the total pass percentage for the class 10th was recorded at 81.04%. This year, the BSEB Matric result was declared 10 days after the release of the inter results on March 21, 2023.

How to apply for BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Scrutiny?

BSEB has provided the provision to students to apply for rechecking. The scrutiny application form is available on the official website. They have to follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for scrutiny -

Step 1: Go to the official website: biharboardonline.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: Apply for Scrutiny of Matric Annual Exams 2023.

Step 3: Login with the required credentials.

Step 4: Select the subject and question that the student wants to send for rechecking and click on apply button.

Step 5: Pay the fee and submit the form.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Toppers List

As per the Bihar Board topper list 2023, Mohammad Islam Ashraf has topped the Bihar Board 10th exam by securing 489 (97.8%). Two students have bagged the 2nd rank, three students secured rank 3 and 21 students secured rank 5, as per the BSEB 10th results 2023. A total of 90 students secured a position in the top 10.

