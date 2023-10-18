BSEB Inter Exams 2024 Application Date Extended, Check Details Here

BSEB Inter Exam 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board has extended the last date for students to submit their BSEB 2024 class 12 applications. As per the official notification released, the last date for students to submit their applications is October 27, 2023. School heads completing the class 12 applications of the students can visit the official website of the board for further instructions.

The Bihar board class 12 exam application form is available on the official website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. When applying, school authorities are advised to fill in the details carefully along with the application fee.

The last date for the submission of the BSEB inter-application form was October 17, 2023. With the addition of ten more days, schools yet to submit the applications for the students appearing for the exams can now visit the website to fill out the application.

Steps to Register for BSEB Inter Exam 2024

The BSEB inter-application link is available on the official website. To register school authorities are required to log in using the user ID and password. Follow the steps given here to submit the applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board

Step 2: Click on the BSEB intermediate registration 2023-2025 link

Step 3: Login using the username and password

Step 4: Enter the details of the candidates to register

Step 5: Fill out the application form and submit the requisite fee

Step 6: Save the filled application and click on submit

