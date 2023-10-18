CBSE Board Exam 2024 Application Window for Private Candidates Close Today, Get Link Here

CBSE Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education will close the CBSE 10th and 12th registration window for private candidates today, October 18, 2023. Candidates appearing for the 2023-24 exams can visit the official website of the board today to submit the registrations. It must be noted that the registration dates were extended by the board. The last date however to submit the registrations with a late fee is October 25, 2023.

CBSE 2024 exams for private candidates will be held between February to April 2024 along with the main examinations. Registrations are mandatory for private candidates who will be appearing for the board exams. Candidates who were required to repeat the exams or placed in compartment in their first chance, failed or essential repeat students from 2018 to 2022 are eligible to apply. Those who passed out in 2022, or 2023 and wish to improve their scores for one or more subjects are also eligible to apply.

The CBSE private candidates class 10 and 12 exam 2024 applications are available on the official website - cbse.gov.in. Eligible candidates can also submit their applications through the link given here.

CBSE Private Candidates Notification - Click Here

Steps to Apply for CBSE Exam 2024

Private candidates appearing for the CBSE exams 2024 can register for the exams through the link available on the official board website. Students can follow the steps provided here to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

Step 2: Click on the private candidate's application link

Step 3: Click on the desired application link and enter the required details

Step 4: Submit the application fee and save the filled application

Step 5: Submit the application

CBSE Exam 2024 Application fee

Candidates applying for the 2024 exam are also required to submit their application fee along with the forms. Students are required to submit a fee of Rs. 1500 while those applying for additional subjects need to submit an extra of Rs. 300 per subject.

