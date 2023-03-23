CBSE Result 2023: Over 21 Lakh students appear for CBSE Class 10 Exams, Result Dates Soon

CBSE Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has concluded the CBSE class 10 exams. According to reports, roughly 22 Lakh students have appeared for the CBSE 10th Exams 2023 which were conducted from February 15 to March 21, 2023. Students are now eagerly awaiting for the board to announce the CBSE 10th Result 2023.

According to reports, a total of 21.87 Lakh students registered and appeared for the CBSE 10th exams 2023. The board conducted the class 10 annual exams with several measures in place to ensure that the exams are conducted smoothly. The board also took care of students caught cheating or spreading fake rumours regarding the exams. The board also prepared to ensure that action was taken against those making rumours regarding paper leak incidents.

The board also warned against those uploading fake messages and videos luring students and parents to access the question paper after a specific payment was made.

The board in a statement released mentioned that strict action has been taken and hundreds of fake Youtube links have also been removed which were misleading students and parents.

The CBSE 12th exams are however underway and will conclude on April 5, 2023.

CBSE 10th Results 2023

With the exams concluding on March 21, 2023, students are now eagerly awaiting the announcement of the CBSE 10th Result 2023. The board will announce the results for the students on the official website - cbse.gov.in. The board officials will first announce the date and time for the declaration of the CBSE 10th result 2023, following which the link will be activated on the official website.

Going by the trends from the previous year, the board announced the CBSE 12th Results first on July 22, 2022, and later in the day announced the CBSE 10th Result 2023.

