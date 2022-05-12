DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2022 Declared for March-April Semester Exam, Check at BTELINX Results dte.karnataka.gov.in

DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2022 Declared: Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Karnataka has declared the Karnataka Diploma Result 2022 today - 12th May 2022. As per the official update, the Karnataka BTELINX Results 2022 were declared during afternoon hours on Thursday and made available to the students online via the official website - dte.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the March - April Semester Exams can now check their individual scorecards for DTE Karnataka BTELINX Results online via the direct link placed below:

Check DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Details available in Karnataka Diploma Result 2022

The Department of Technical Education, Karnataka has declared the Karnataka BTELINX Diploma Results 2022 for March - April Semester Exams. The result has been published in the form of mark sheets which contain subject-wise and section-wise marks for the Diploma Results. The Karnataka Diploma Result Scorecard published on the website showcases exam marks, IA marks, subject-wise total marks and results. However, the digital scorecard published for Karnataka BTELINX Result 2022 is provisional in nature and the final report card will be available to them through official channels.

How to check Karnataka Diploma Results (BTELINX) 2022 online?

Directorate of Technical Education, Karnataka has declared the Karnataka BTELINX Results 2022 online on the official website. In order to avoid facing any technical issues and problems, candidates are advised to follow the step-wise guide provided below to access and download the Karnataka Diploma Results 2022.

Step 1: Log onto the official website - dte.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On Homepage, locate and click on link for 'Diploma Exam Results 2022.'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 4: Enter your exam roll number and other details asked on the website

Step 5: Your DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download a softcopy and take printout for future reference

The announcement of Karnataka BTELINX Results comes as a major relief for students who have been waiting for it for two months. Jagranjosh.com congratulates all the students who have performed well in the results.

