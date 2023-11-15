  1. Home
DU COL 2023 Applications Available For Certificate Programmes, Get Direct Link Here

Delhi University has started the application process for certificate programmes av available for 3 to 10 months. Candidates can visit the COL website to apply for the certificate programmes through the link given here.

Updated: Nov 15, 2023 13:21 IST
DU COL Applications 2023: Delhi University Campus of Open Learning has begun the application process for the certificate courses. Interested students can enroll for the certificate courses through the link provided on the official website. 

The certificate courses will be provided for a duration from 3 to 10 months. It must also be noted that entrance exams will not be conducted based on entrance exams. As per the notification available on the official website, the minimum eligibility criteria required for students to secure admission is class 12. Students appearing in the final year of their undergraduate programme or other courses are also eligible to apply for the certificate courses. 

The application link for the certificate courses is available on the official website - col.du.ac.in. Candidates can also apply for the certificate programmes can also click on the link provided here.

DU COL Admission 2023: Direct link - Click Here

Steps to Apply for DU COL Admission 2023

The application link for Delhi University COL admissions is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the applications for the certificate programmes.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DU COL

Step 2: Click on the admission process option on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the DU COL application form link

Step 4: Fill in the required details

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

