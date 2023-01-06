FMGE 2022 Application Image Correction Window for December Session To Close on Jan 8, Check Steps Here

FMGE December 2022: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the image correction window for Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2022 on January 8, 2023, till 11.55 pm. Candidates whose images are not in accordance with the image guidelines must change the existing image on the official website of NBE i.e.natboard.edu.in

"All applicants for FMGE December 2022 are hereby advised to go through the Image Upload Instructions carefully. Please be apprised that uploading images in the application form which are not in accordance with the guidelines prescribed or failure to rectify the images shall invite rejection of application," read the NBEMS notice.

How To Make Changes in Image?

Candidates who have to alter the earlier uploaded images must do the same before the deadline i.e. January 8, 2023. They can change images as many times as they want. Candidates can follow these steps to change the image-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on FMGE December 2022 link

Step 3: Enter log in details and submit

Step 4: Change the existing image

Step 5 : Click on the save button

Step 6: Download confirmation page for future reference

How Many Times can Image be Altered?

Candidates who wish to rectify the images or make any sort of modifications must do the same before the deadline. They can change images as many times as they want before the last date. The last image they chose will be considered final by the authorities. As per the official notification, candidates must not upload any image that may be inappropriate for the application process.

What is the Reason for Image Errors?

The authorities have also released a list of candidates whose images were not uploaded as per image upload instructions. They have also mentioned the possible reasons and exact errors along with the application number. Hence, these candidates must make prescribed changes to the image as there may be no extensions for the same.

As per the list released, the exact reasons for image errors are incorrect captured photograph, incorrectly uploaded photograph incorrect signature, and incorrect thumb impression.

