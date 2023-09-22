G20 University Connect: UGC To Facilitate Global Academic Collaboration for HEIs on Sep 26

G20 University Connect: The University Grants Commission (UGC) is set to host a G20 University Connect programme on September 26, 2023. The event will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi commencing at 3 pm. In the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Vice Chancellors, Principals, faculty, and students from universities and colleges in the Delhi NCR region.

The UGC stated that a faculty coordinator will be nominated for smooth coordination. Those nominated for coordination purposes will have to submit their details along with their email ID and mobile number at dgoffice@ris.org.in. Additionally, G20 members from the Indian team will provide insights into the outcomes of the G20 event during the programme.

How to register for G20 University Connect event for HEIs?

As per the notice released, the faculty coordinators and students of various Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) will have to register through the link provided by the Research and information System for Developing Countries (RIS) at viablesoft .ors.in/risinvitationex o23VDionlineree lstratron.asDx to attend the event. The students along with faculty coordinators will have to assemble at 2 pm to ensure smooth entry and security clearance. No student or faculty coordinators will be allowed to enter without prior registration.

G20 University Connect Notice

The UGC in the notice states, “As you are aware, India has achieved great success in the G20 University Connect Programme. The University Connect Programme was led by the Research and lnformation System for Developing Countries (RIS), New Delhi and was supported by the G20 Secretariat.”

It further adds “ In view of the above, the Higher Educational Institutions (HEts) of the National Capital Region (NCR) are requested to participate in the event by nominating 30-40 students and two faculty members to attend the programme. The Head of the Institution is also invited to join the event.”

