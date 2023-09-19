UGC Issues Guidelines for Students Enrolling Under ODL, Online Mode Courses

  1. Home
University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued precautionary guidelines for students who want to enroll in courses offered under open and distance learning, ODL and online learning mode. Check guidelines here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 19, 2023 20:17 IST
ODL, Online Mode Courses Admission: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released precautions for students enrolling in online or Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs offered by colleges and universities. These guidelines include verifying recognition status and avoiding prohibited programs, among others. 

The commission informed that it established regulations for these programs in 2020, stipulating the minimum standard requirements for awarding undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in online and ODL modes. 

While explaining the details, UGC said that it decided in a meeting held on July 25 this year that the last date for admission to online and ODL programmes for the July-August academic session is September 30, 2023. 

UGC stated in the official notice that, “Students must confirm the recognition status of HEI for ODL and online education, for the session opted for admission on UGC DEB website, check the details on the HEIs website, take note of the prohibited programmes and prohibition of franchising arrangement and ensure that all the activities are within Territorial Jurisdiction for ODL programmes.”

Institutes debarred from offering  ODL, Online Mode Courses

The commission also informed the names of the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) that have been debarred from offering ODL, Online Mode Courses. Check the names of these institutes: 

Name of Colleges

State 

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS)

Maharashtra

Sri Venkateswara University

Andhra Pradesh

Periyar University

Tamil Nadu

List of programmes prohibited under the ODL and online mode

Candidates must ensure that the minimum duration, nomenclature and entry-level qualification for ODL programmes and online programmes for which enrolment is being sought are strict as per UGC notification on the specification of degrees and its amendments. 

Also, Yoga and tourism and hospitality management programmes at UG and PG levels are not allowed in online mode while MPhil and PhD programmes are not permitted in both modes. The commission further informed that the following programmes are prohibited from being offered under the ODL and online mode:

  • Engineering
  • Medical
  • Physiotherapy
  • Occupational therapy
  • Pharmacy
  • Nursing
  • Dental
  • Architecture
  • Law
  • Agriculture
  • Horticulture
  • Hotel management
  • Catering technology
  • Culinary sciences
  • Aircraft maintenance
  • Visual arts and sports
  • Aviation 

