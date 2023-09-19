IGNOU July 2023 Session Registration Re-registration Window To Close Tomorrow, Apply Through Direct Link Here

IGNOU July 2023 Session Admission: Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the registration and re-registration window for the July 2023 session admissions on September 20, 2023. All those who have yet to submit their registrations for the July session can visit the official website of the university and complete the application process.

According to the official notification released those completing the re-registration process are to submit a late fee of Rs. 200/- along with the registration fee. Students applying for fresh admissions to the July 2023 session and those applying for re-registrations to the same session can register through the link given on the official website ignou.ac.in.

When registering candidates are advised to provide a valid email ID and mobile number. Students are also advised to read through the instructions carefully before registering. Candidates can visit the official website of the university or click on the direct link given below to complete the July 2023 registration and re-registration process.

IGNOU July 2023 Admissions

The link for students to complete the registration and re-registration process will be available until September 20, 2023. All those yet to submit their registrations are advised to visit the official website or follow the steps available below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the re-registration or fresh admission link given on the homepage

Step 3: Complete the registration process by entering a valid email id and mobile number

Step 4: Fill out all necessary details in the link provided

Step 5: Submit the registration fee and click on the final submission link

