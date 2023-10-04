HBSE Open Date Sheet 2023: Haryana 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Dates Out on bseh.org.in; Download PDF

HBSE Open Date Sheet 2023: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the open board exam timetable. According to the official schedule, Haryana Open Board Exams 2023 for classes 10, and 12 shall commence on October 20. Students appearing for the exams can check out the complete schedule here.
According to the Haryana Board Open Exam 2023 schedule, class 10 exams will end on October 31, while class 12th exams shall conclude on November 8, 2023. The exams will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2.00 to 4.30 PM or 5.00 PM.
HBSE Open Date Sheet 2023: Check HOS 10th, 12th Exam Dates 2023
The direct link to download the HOS Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 schedule is given below:
|
Haryana Board Open Exam 2023 Timetable PDF
HBSE Open Date Sheet 2023 Class 10
Check out the exam dates below:
|
Subject
|
Date
|
Mathematics
|
October 20, 2023
|
Science
|
October 23, 2023
|
Social Science
|
October 25, 2023
|
English
|
October 26, 2023
|
Hindi
|
October 27, 2023
|
Punjabi
|
October 30, 2023
|
Sanskrit, Urdu, IT & ITES, Home Science, Drawing, Agriculture, Computer Science, Animal Husbandry, Dance (All Options), Physical and Health Education, Music Hindustani (All Options), Security, Retail, Automobile, IT & ITES, Beauty & Wellness, Physical Education & Sports, Agriculture Paddy Farming, Travel-Tourism & Hospitality, Apparel Fashion Design, Banking and Finance Services, Banking and Insurance Services, Patient Care Assistant
|
October 31, 2023
How to Download HOS 10th, 12th Datesheet 2023?
Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the timetable:
Step 1: Go to the official website: bseh.org.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HOS Examination October 2023 Datesheet link
Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen
Step 4: View and download the timetable
Step 5: Save HBSE Open Date Sheet 2023: for exam purposes
Also Read: J-K NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registration Begins for 2019 to 2022 Candidates