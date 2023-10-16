HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Round 3 Begins Tomorrow; Vacancy Report, Registrations Soon

  1. Home
HPU BEd Counselling 2023 round 3 begins tomorrow: October 17, 2023. Candidates can check vacancy reports and select preferred colleges at admissions.hpushimla.in.

Updated: Oct 16, 2023 12:23 IST
HPU BEd Counselling 2023: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) will begin the third round counselling for Bachelor of Education (BEd) tomorrow: October 17, 2023. The authorities will display the seat vacancy report after 2nd round tomorrow. The registration process shall also commence.

According to the HPU BEd Counselling 2023, after registration, candidates can select colleges as per their preference between October 17 and 19, 2023. The HPU BEd seat allotment results will be declared on October 21, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule below.

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is given below:

HPU BEd Round 2 Counselling Registration

Click Here

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

Display of vacancy report after 2nd round

October 17, 2023

Registration and selection of colleges

October 17 to 19, 2023

Seat Allotment Result

October 21, 2023

Document verification at college and online fee submission

October 22 to 23, 2023

How to Apply for HPU BEd Counselling 2023?

Candidates can go through the following steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BEd counselling registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the form and upload relevant documents

Step 5: Select preferred colleges and lock choices

Step 6: Pay the prescribed fee and submit the form

Step 7: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

