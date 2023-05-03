ICAI CA Inter, Final May 2023 Exam: Send Question Paper Observations Till May 23, Check Notice Here

ICAI CA Inter, Final May 2023 Exams: As per the latest updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is inviting objections on question papers of CA Final and Intermediate May 2023. Candidates who are unsatisfied with the questions can send observations till May 23, 2023.

The exam dates for the group 1 ICAI CA Inter examinations are set for May 3, 6, 8, and 10, 2023, while the dates for the group 2 exams are set for May 12, 14, and 18. The CA Final May 2023 exam will be held on May 2, 4, 7, and 9 for Group 1 and May 11, 13, 15, and 17 for Group 2.

ICAI CA Inter, Final May 2023 Exams: How to Send Question Paper Observations?

If the candidate wishes to raise objections, he/she can send an e-mail at examfeedback@icai.in or by way of a letter, sent by Speed Post to the Additional Secretary (Exams), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI Bhawan, Indraprastha Marg, New Delhi, 110 002.

The official statement reads, “Please note that only those observations of students will be taken up for consideration who provide their following details i.e.; Name of the Student, Registration Number, Roll Number, email-id, and Mobile Number.”

Candidates can submit the Foundation Examination application form until May 16. The deadline to submit an application for the Final and Inter exam is May 15, 2023.

ICAI CA Inter, Final Exams 2023

Meanwhile, ICAI CA Inter, Final Exams 2023 are going on. Candidates appearing for the exam must keep mandatory guidelines in mind. While appearing for the exams must carry the admit card along with valid ID proof to the exam hall. If they observe discrepancies in the question paper, they can send observations to the above-mentioned address.

