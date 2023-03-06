ICSE Exam 2023: Class 10 History and Civics Exam Today, Check Exam Guidelines Here

ICSE Class 10 Exam 2023: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations is conducting the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics exams today - March 6, 2023. Students who will be appearing for the ICSE Class 10 exams can check here the exam day instructions and guidelines here.

ICSI is conducting the class 10 exams in the morning shift from 11 AM to 1 PM. students appearing for the exams will be given 15 minutes extra to go through the question paper. Candidates will be allowed entry into the exam hall by 10:30 AM and students will be allowed entry until five minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Exams need to carry their exam admit card with them to the exam centre. Candidates must note that the Ientry will not be permitted inside the exam hall without the Class 10 admit card and school id card.

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam

The ICSE Class 10 History and Civics exams are divided into two sections. Part 1 will contain MCQs based questions and Part 2 will further be divided into two sections - Section A and Section B where Section A will have 3 questions where 2 are to be answered while Section B will have 5 questions from which 3 are to be answered.

ICSE Class 10 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the ICSE class 10 exams are required to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates must note that the ICSE Class 10 Admit Card and School ID card is mandatory which have to be shown at the exam centre

Students are not allowed to carry items like mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smart watches, calculators or other items into the exam centre.

Students can carry with them personal hand sanitiser and water bottles into the exam hall.

