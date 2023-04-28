ICSI CSEET May 2023 Admit Card Released, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
ICSI CSEET 2023 May exam admit card is now available on the official website. Candidates appearing for the ICSI CSEET exam can download the admit card through the link given here.

Updated: Apr 28, 2023 09:25 IST
ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card: Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the ICSI CSEET 2023 admit card for the May 2023 exams. The admit card for the entrance exam was released on April 27, 2023. Students who have applied for the May session exams can visit the official website to download the hall ticket.

ICSI is conducting the CSEET 2023 exams on May 6, 2023. To download the admit card for the exams, students are required to enter the application number and date of birth in the given link. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students appearing for the exams. 

The ICSI CSEET 2023 admit card is available on the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the CSEET May session admit card. 

ICSI CSEET 2023 Official notification - Click Here

ICSI CSEET Admit Card Direct Link - Click Here

Steps to download ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card

Students appearing for the CSEET May 2023 exams must make sure that they download the admit card. The admit card includes the candidate details, exam details and exam day instructions. Students can follow the steps given below to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the ICSI official website - icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the CSEET May 2023 admit card link 

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth

Step 4: The admit card for the exam will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CSEET admit card for further reference

ICSI CSEET 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

ICSI had recently issued the exam day guidelines for the students appearing for the exams on May 6, 2023. Candidates can check through the points given below when preparing for the exams. 

  • It is mandatory for candidates to properly install a SEBLite on their desktop/laptop
  • Candidates must have a stable internet connection
  • Laptopns must be fully charged or must have a power backup
  • Candidates are required to appear for the mock test and advised not to uninstall SEBLite until the CSEET exams are completed.
  • Candidates are required to login atleast 30 minuted before the commencement of the exams

