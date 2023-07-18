  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IGNOU Admission 2023: MBA in Banking and Finance eligibility criteria revised, check tweet here

IGNOU Admission 2023: MBA in Banking and Finance eligibility criteria revised, check tweet here

IGNOU Admission 2023: IGNOU has relaxed the admission criteria for MBA Banking and Finance. The university has removed the requirements of CAIIB certification and two years of experience in the banking or financial sector. Check tweet here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 18, 2023 18:20 IST
IGNOU MBA in Banking and Finance eligibility criteria revised
IGNOU MBA in Banking and Finance eligibility criteria revised

IGNOU Admission 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has revised the admission eligibility criteria for the Master of Business Administration (Banking and Finance) (MBF) Programme. As per the relaxed criteria, IGNOU has removed the requirements of CAIIB certification and two years of experience in the banking or financial sector. 

The MBA Banking and Finance (MBF) programme offered by IGNOU’s School of Management Studies is a two-year degree programme. It is an open and distance learning programme, developed and launched through a MoU between IGNOU and the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF).

IGNOU MBA Banking and Finance Eligibility Criteria 2023

As per the revised criteria for admission to MBA Banking and Finance, THE candidates who have passed a bachelor's degree (three-year duration) with a minimum of 50% marks are now eligible for the IGNOU programme. However, those belonging to reserved categories have to secure 45% marks. Candidates can apply for admission through the Samarth portal: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU MBA Banking and Finance Eligibility Criteria Tweet 

Check IGNOU revised eligibility criteria tweet below: 

IGNOU Re-Registration and Registration 2023 

The university has also extended the deadline for admission and re-registration till July 31, 2023. Candidates can register for the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes on the official portal: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and online programmes at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. Recently, IGNOU also announced the launch of a new postgraduate diploma in services management programme from the July 2023 academic session. 

Also Read: IGNOU 2023 June Session Grade Card Released, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023