IGNOU Admission 2023: MBA in Banking and Finance eligibility criteria revised, check tweet here

IGNOU Admission 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has revised the admission eligibility criteria for the Master of Business Administration (Banking and Finance) (MBF) Programme. As per the relaxed criteria, IGNOU has removed the requirements of CAIIB certification and two years of experience in the banking or financial sector.

The MBA Banking and Finance (MBF) programme offered by IGNOU’s School of Management Studies is a two-year degree programme. It is an open and distance learning programme, developed and launched through a MoU between IGNOU and the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF).

IGNOU MBA Banking and Finance Eligibility Criteria 2023

As per the revised criteria for admission to MBA Banking and Finance, THE candidates who have passed a bachelor's degree (three-year duration) with a minimum of 50% marks are now eligible for the IGNOU programme. However, those belonging to reserved categories have to secure 45% marks. Candidates can apply for admission through the Samarth portal: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The eligibility foradmission to MBA Banking and Finance has been revised. Now no need for Banking experience and no need for CAIIB.

New Eligibility-

Passed Bachelor Degreeof Minimum 3 years duration with at least 50% marks-45% in case of candidates belonging to reserved category. — IGNOU REGIONAL CENTRE AHMEDABAD (@centre_ignou) July 17, 2023

IGNOU Re-Registration and Registration 2023

The university has also extended the deadline for admission and re-registration till July 31, 2023. Candidates can register for the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes on the official portal: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and online programmes at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. Recently, IGNOU also announced the launch of a new postgraduate diploma in services management programme from the July 2023 academic session.

