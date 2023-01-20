IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Download Hall Ticket For Online Programme at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has issued the IGNOU hall ticket 2022 for June Term End Examination (TEE) today. Candidates who will appear for June TEE 2 can check and download the IGNOU admit card at IGNOU- ignou.ac.in. They will have to use their enrollment number and program to download IGNOU June TEE admit card 2022.

Also, it has been stated on the login window of IGNOU that - "Hall Ticket of students submitted examination form on or after 18.01.2023, will be available on 21.01.2023 (14:00 hrs) onwards". Earlier, IGNOU extended the last date to apply for the June TEE exam till January 20 (Today) 2023 by 6 pm.

IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022?

Candidates can now download the TEE admit card from IGNOU's official website. They must note that they will have to use their login credentials to download the IGNOU June TEE hall ticket. Go through the steps to download the IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket 2022 link.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter enrollment number and select the programme.

5th Step - Submit the details.

6th Step - IGNOU June TEE admit card will appear on the screen.

7th Step - Download the hall ticket and keep its hard copy safe.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022?

As per the past updates, the hall ticket of IGNOU June TEE will likely to have the following details - candidate's name, IGNOU 2022 enrollment number, exam centre code and address, control number, exam date, course code, session timings/duration, remarks and exam day instructions. In case of any error, candidates can contact the officials for rectification.

