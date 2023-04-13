IIFT Application Form 2023 for MBA in Business Analytics Closes Today, Apply Soon

  1. Home
IIFT application form 2023 for MBA in business analytics will be closed today i.e. April 13, 2023. Candidates can check out the eligibility, and application fees here

Updated: Apr 13, 2023 13:52 IST
IIFT Application Form 2023: According to the official schedule, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will close the registration window for MBA in Business Analytics today i.e. April 13, 2023. Candidates who wish to pursue the programme must apply on the official website i.e. iift.ac.in. They are advised to apply by tomorrow as the authorities may not extend the date. 

Candidates are advised to keep the important documents handy before filling out the application form. These include Scanned certificates (10th,12th, and graduation mark sheets and category certificates), Work experience documents, and screenshots of the payment. Check out the application fee here.

IIFT MBA Application Fee 2023

Category

Application Fee (INR)

General / OBC(NCL) / EWS candidates 

2000

SC/ST/PWD candidates

1000

IIFT MBA Eligibility 2023

Only those candidates who fulfill the eligibility requirements can apply. Candidates can check out who can apply here-

  • Graduation with at least 50% marks in aggregate or CGPA of 5 out of 10.
  • Mathematics/ Statistics subject at Graduation/10+2 level (required only for non-B.Tech/B.E courses).
  • Applied Mathematics in 10+2 will not be considered.
  • Candidates appearing in the final year examination of Graduation can also apply.

IIFT Application Form 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Fill IIFT Application Form 2023?

The authorities will close the registrations today i.e. April 13, 2023. Eligible candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.  iift.ac.in

Step 2: Click on latest updates and click on MBA (BA) registration link

Step 3: Click on  Apply Online PDFand get link

Step 4: Complete registration and login

Step 5: Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Also Read: IPMAT Correction Window 2023 Opens Today, Know How to Edit Here

 
