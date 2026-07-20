IIMB DBE Admit Card Out at dbe.iimb.ac.in, Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF
Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore has announced the BBA DBE Admit Card on its official website. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 26, 2026. Candidates are advised to download and carry the admit card to the exam centre on the day of examination. Read the article to know further details.
IIMB DBE Admit Card: IIM Bangalore has released the BBA DBE Admit Card. Candidates who have applied for the exam can now visit the IIMB official website at dbe.iimb.ac.in and download their hall ticket by logging in using their Application Number and Password. The IIMB DBE exam is to be conducted on July 26, 2026 in CBT mode. Candidates are advised to carry the hall ticket along with a valid Photo ID as it is a mandatory document to get entry inside the exam hall. Read the article to know more details.
IIMB DBE Admit Card Overview
Candidates can refer to the table given below to get more details about the IIMB DBE Admit Card.
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Particular
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Details
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Exam Name
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IIMB DBE Entrance Test 2026
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Conducting Body
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IIM Bangalore
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Admit Card Status
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Released
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Exam Date
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July 26, 2026
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Exam Timings
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2 PM to 3.30 PM
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Exam Mode
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Computer Based Test (CBT)
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Official Website
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dbe.iimb.ac.in
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Documents to Carry on Exam Day
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How to Download IIMB DBE Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their BBA DBA Hall Tickets online in PDF format.
- Visit the official website at dbe.iimb.ac.in
- On the homepage click on Download Hall Ticket Link
- A new window will appear on your screen
- Enter your application number, password and captcha code
- Then click on login button given below
- IIMB DBE Admit Card will be displayed on the screen
- Download the hall ticket and 2-3 printouts
Direct Link to Download IIMB DBE Admit Card 2026
Details Mentioned on IIMB DBE Hall Ticket
Candidates are advised to carefully check all details printed on their admit card. In case of any discrepancies they must contact the exam conducting body to get it corrected soon to avoid issues on the day of exam.
- Candidate Name
- Date of Birth
- Application Number
- Roll Number
- Test Centre Details
- Exam day Guidelines
- Exam Date
- Reporting Time
- Gate Closing Time
- Exam Timings
- Photo
- Signature
- Thumb Impression
- Things to be Carried to exam centre
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.