IIMB DBE Admit Card Out at dbe.iimb.ac.in, Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF

IIMB DBE Admit Card: IIM Bangalore has released the BBA DBE Admit Card. Candidates who have applied for the exam can now visit the IIMB official website at dbe.iimb.ac.in and download their hall ticket by logging in using their Application Number and Password. The IIMB DBE exam is to be conducted on July 26, 2026 in CBT mode. Candidates are advised to carry the hall ticket along with a valid Photo ID as it is a mandatory document to get entry inside the exam hall. Read the article to know more details.

IIMB DBE Admit Card Overview

Candidates can refer to the table given below to get more details about the IIMB DBE Admit Card.