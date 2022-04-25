IISER Admission 2022 Schedule Revised, Applications Begin on 29th April at iiseradmission.in, Get Details Here

IISER Admission 2022 Schedule Revised: As per the latest update, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, IISER has revised the admission schedule for the academic session 2022-23. The revised schedule for IISER Admission 2022 notes that the admission process and registration process for the same will begin on 29th April 2022. Candidates interested in joining various degree and dual degree courses or programmes offered by the IISER can apply online via the official website - iiseradmission.in.

IISER Aptitude Test 2022

Admission to IISER will be managed and streamlined through the IAT or the IISER Aptitude Test 2022. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on 3rd July 2022 and will be held to screen candidates for admission to various courses and branches at different campuses. Candidates who are seeking admission to IISER at Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati, need to appear for the IISER Aptitude Test 2022.

IISER Admissions 2022 - Revised Schedule

As per the schedule announced earlier, the IISER 2022 admission application process was scheduled to begin on 29th April 2022. However, the institute has now issued a revised notification which says that the admission process will begin on 29th April 2022. The detailed revised schedule for IISER Admission 2022 is provided below:

Event Date / Deadline Admission Application Begins 29th April 2022 Application Process Ends 29th May2 022 IISER Aptitude Test 2022 Date 3rd July 2022

Candidates should note that the application process for IISER Admission 2022 will be held online with the registration and application form available via the official website of the institute. Therefore, the detailed application process along with information about application fee, documents required and details necessary for IISER Admission 2022 application process will be notified soon.

