IITs to go Global: 7 Countries identified to have IIT campuses abroad, Know Govt’s Action Plan Here

IITs to Go Global: IITs - the premier technology institutes of the country are all set to go global, with the government planning to open its campuses in different countries across the globe. As per the latest update, the Central Government has appointed a committee to look into the matter of expanding IITs campuses abroad. The institutes which will be named as Indian International Institute of Technology and will have global campuses where students from different countries can pursue technical education. The committee has recommended 5-step plan for setting up of foreign campuses for IITs which include:

Section of location and Mentor HEI

Selection of campus sites

Selection of academic programmes

Recruitment of faculty and staff

Outreach, and mobilisation of the seed fund.

Govt appoints 17-member Panel

To expedite the process of setting up global campuses for IITs, the Central Government has appointed a 17-member panel which is looking to facilitate the process. The committee is led by IIT Council standing committee chairperson Dr K Radhakrishnan, which has shared its recommendation for setting up foreign campuses of IITs. The committee, so far, has consulted with Indian missions abroad to identify possible locations and countries where the foreign campuses of IITs can be developed.

As per media reports, the committee has identified 7 countries as feasible for development of IIT Campuses which include UK, UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Malaysia and Thailand. The committee has identified these countries for setting up new campuses because they meet the following parameters:

Interest and commitment

Academic lineage

Conducive ecosystem to attract quality faculty and students

Regulatory provisions

Potential benefits to enhance India's "branding and relation".

The report shared by the committee also mentions that the UK High Commission has received ‘6 concrete proposals’ for setting up global campuses of IITs. 6 Universities, namely, University of Birmingham, King’s College London, University of Exeter, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge and University College London, have exhibited interest in setting up a foreign campus of IIT. The report also states that IIT Delhi has already begun preliminary talks with department of education and knowledge in Abu Dhabi, after it was approached by the government to setup a campus in UAE. Apart from this, IIT Madras has also been in talks with Sri Lanka, Nepal and Tanzania, for setting up of a global campus.

How will Global Campuses of IITs Operate?

When it comes to higher education in India, IITs have been the crown jewel since their inception. Indian Institute of Technology have produced many scholars and breakthrough developments in science as well as social science domains. This makes it an excellent brand for Indian Higher Education in the foreign countries. With regards to operational aspects, the committee appointed by the Government has also made some key recommendation with regards to the foreign campuses of IITs. The report says that Indian International Institute of Technology should be developed as residential institutes, with the host government making the necessary arrangement for setting up of the campus within the country. In terms of student intake, the panel has recommended that the global campus of IITs should cater to local populace of the country with key contribution of Indian students. The panel suggest that the maximum number of Indian students at global campuses of IITs should be limited to 20% only.

