IPMAT Correction Window 2023 Opens Today, Know How to Edit Here

IPMAT correction window 2023 has been opened by the authorities. Applicants can make corrections till April 17, 2023. Check how to edit the form here.

Updated: Apr 13, 2023 12:14 IST
IPMAT Correction Window 2023: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak (IIM Rohtak) has opened the application correction window for Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPM AT) today i.e. April 13, 2023. Applicants can make corrections to their application forms in case of discrepancies. They can visit the official website i.e. iimrohtak.ac.in for editing purposes. 

According to the schedule, registered candidates can make corrections between April 13 and 17, 2023. It must be noted that the IPMAT correction window 2023 will be deactivated after 11:55 PM on April 17, 2023. The edit facility will only be provided only to the applicants. Also, no further request for correction/changes in the registration form will be considered after the period is over. 

IPMAT Correction Window 2023-Direct Link (Available Now)

IPMAT 2023 Important Dates

Particulars

Dates

Application Correction Window

April 13 to 17, 2023

IPM Aptitude Test 2023

May 20, 2023 (9 AM)

Announcement of Call for Online Personal Interview

1st Week of June 2023

Online Personal Interview

2nd Week of June 2023

Announcement of Selection List

1st Week of July 2023

Academic Session begins

1st Week of August 2023

How to Edit IPMAT Application Form?

Candidates must make corrections to the form if they have made mistakes while filling it out. They can go through the below-mentioned steps for correction purposes-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. iimrohtak.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on IPMAT and then apply tab

Step 3: Proceed for registration by clicking on mentioned link

Step 4: Enter user ID, password, and login

Step 5: Make the necessary changes

Step 6: Save them and preview form once

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

FAQ

What is the last date to edit IPMAT application form 2023?

The last date to edit the application form is April 17, 2023.

What is IPMAT exam date 2023?

IPMAT exam will be conducted on May 20, 2023, from 9.00 am onwards.
