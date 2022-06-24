    JAC 12th Result 2022 Date: Jharkhand Inter Results for Arts, Commerce Expected Soon at jacresults.com

     Jharkhand 12th Arts & Commerce Result 2022: The JAC board result 2022 for Inter Arts and Commerce will be declared soon at jacresults.com. Get latest updates on JAC 12th result 2022 for Arts and Commerce here. 

    Updated: Jun 24, 2022 10:36 IST
    JAC 12th Result 2022 Date
    JAC 12th Result 2022 Date

    JAC 12th Result 2022 Date: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the Jharkhand 12th Arts & Commerce result 2022 soon. As per media reports, JAC board 12th Arts and Commerce results are most likely to be announced next week. Once released, students will be able to check their JAC Jharkhand Inter results at - jacresult.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Alternatively, students will also get a direct link to check Jharkhand Class 12 results 2022 for Arts and Commerce on this page. 

    Over 2 lakhs students are waiting for JAC 12th Arts, Commerce results 2022. As per local media reports, JAC Inter results 2022 for Arts and Commerce are delayed due to extended evaluation of papers. It is expected that Jharkhand Education and Literacy Minister Jagarnath Mahto will be announcing the JAC Inter results 2022 in a press conference along with pass percentage and other statistics. 

    When will the JAC 12th Result 2022 for Arts and Commerce Be Declared? 

    Going as per media reports, one of the officials informed that "These results will be declared after almost a week of JAC 12th Science result. So, you can expect it to be out next week. We can't give a date as some official procedures are still pending. But students need not worry, it will be out in June itself." Once the official date is released for JAC 12th results 2022 Arts and Commerce, the same will be provided here on this page. 

     Evaluation Process of JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts and Commerce

    According to media reports, JAC Inter Arts and Commerce results 2022 are delayed because the evaluation of papers was still going on. These reports have mentioned that since the evaluation process of these two streams needed more time, the Council decided to declare these Jharkhand 12th Arts, Commerce results later.

    Where to check JAC 12th Result 2022 for Arts and Commerce 

    Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the JAC class 12th result 2022 for Arts and Commerce in online mode only. Students will be able to check the Jharkhand JAC 12th results 2022 on the websites provided below - 

    • results.jagranjosh.com
    • jac.jharkhand.gov.in
    • jacresults.com
    • jac.nic.in

    Also Read: CUET Registrations Reopen; Apply until June 24, Check Examination Details here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories