JAC 12th Result 2022 Date: Jharkhand Inter Results for Arts, Commerce Expected Soon at jacresults.com

JAC 12th Result 2022 Date: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the Jharkhand 12th Arts & Commerce result 2022 soon. As per media reports, JAC board 12th Arts and Commerce results are most likely to be announced next week. Once released, students will be able to check their JAC Jharkhand Inter results at - jacresult.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Alternatively, students will also get a direct link to check Jharkhand Class 12 results 2022 for Arts and Commerce on this page.

Over 2 lakhs students are waiting for JAC 12th Arts, Commerce results 2022. As per local media reports, JAC Inter results 2022 for Arts and Commerce are delayed due to extended evaluation of papers. It is expected that Jharkhand Education and Literacy Minister Jagarnath Mahto will be announcing the JAC Inter results 2022 in a press conference along with pass percentage and other statistics.

When will the JAC 12th Result 2022 for Arts and Commerce Be Declared?

Going as per media reports, one of the officials informed that "These results will be declared after almost a week of JAC 12th Science result. So, you can expect it to be out next week. We can't give a date as some official procedures are still pending. But students need not worry, it will be out in June itself." Once the official date is released for JAC 12th results 2022 Arts and Commerce, the same will be provided here on this page.

Evaluation Process of JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts and Commerce

According to media reports, JAC Inter Arts and Commerce results 2022 are delayed because the evaluation of papers was still going on. These reports have mentioned that since the evaluation process of these two streams needed more time, the Council decided to declare these Jharkhand 12th Arts, Commerce results later.

Where to check JAC 12th Result 2022 for Arts and Commerce

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the JAC class 12th result 2022 for Arts and Commerce in online mode only. Students will be able to check the Jharkhand JAC 12th results 2022 on the websites provided below -

results.jagranjosh.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com

jac.nic.in

