JEE Advanced 2024 Syllabus Released; Download PDF, Check Weightage Here

JEE Advanced 2024 Syllabus: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras has released the syllabus of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced. Aspirants must note that the syllabus has not been revised from last year. It is available on the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.

Paper 1 and paper 2 are scheduled to be held on May 26, 2024, in two shifts. JEE Advanced 2024 contains 2 papers each having questions from Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics. These papers are compulsory as they assess candidates’ ability of comprehension, analytical ability, and reasoning.

JEE Advanced Syllabus PDF Download CLICK HERE

JEE Advanced 2024 Syllabus: Physics

The paper shall have both theoretical and numerical questions. As per the JEE Advanced Physics syllabus, questions will be derived from Optics, Thermal Physics, Modern physics, Electricity, and magnetism, Units and dimensions, Kinematics, General Physics, and Mechanics, etc.

JEE Advanced 2024 Syllabus: Chemistry

As per the JEE Advanced Chemistry syllabus, questions will come from Preparation, Properties, and Reactions of Alkane, Alkenes, Alkynes, Gaseous and liquid states, Atomic structure and chemical bonding, Extractive Metallurgy, Electrochemistry, Nuclear Chemistry, Chemical kinetics, Solid-state, Energetics, Chemical equilibrium, Transition Elements, Surface Chemistry, etc.

In chemistry, the weightage of class 11 chapters will be somewhere around 30-40% and the remaining questions will be asked from class 12 chapters.

JEE Advanced 2024 Syllabus: Mathematics

As per the JEE Advanced Mathematics syllabus, the question paper will comprise questions from Integral calculus, Vectors, Probability, Differential calculus, Algebra, Trigonometry, Matrices, Analytical geometry, etc. The weightage of class 11 maths will be around 40-50%.

