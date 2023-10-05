JEE Main 2024: Check Last 4 Years Cut-offs for BTech CSE at NIT Patna Here

JEE Main 2024: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts Joint Entrance Examination for admission to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and Government-Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs). For admission to NITs, 50% of the seats are reserved for students from within the state in which the college is located and the remaining seats are reserved for the ones from other states across the country.

All the NITs held separate counselling processes through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). NIT Patna also follows the same procedure and it offers undergraduate and postgraduate engineering degree programmes. Admission in BTech programmes at NIT Patna is made based on the performance in JEE for the Indian nationals. Here candidates can check below the NIT Patna cutoff for BTech CSE of the past few years.

NIT Patna CSE Cut Off 2023 for Round 1

Candidates can check the round 1 ranks at which NIT Patna admitted students to its BTech in Computer Science Engineering programme in 2023:

Category Opening Rank (Home State) Closing Rank (Home State) Opening Rank (Other State) Closing Rank (Other State) Open 10277 14911 8125 12496 Open (Female) 19270 23590 16377 19703 EWS 2260 2396 1801 1887 OBC 3568 4724 3329 4306 SC 1906 3395 1747 2079 ST 471 1826 831 1039

JEE NIT Patna Cut-Off CSE Round 1 for 2022

Candidates can check the table to know the opening and closing ranks:

Category Opening Rank (Home State) Closing Rank (Home State) Opening Rank (Other State) Closing Rank (Other State) Open 1043 14246 7772 11770 Open (Female) 4940 23325 14417 18436 EWS 1954 2123 1588 1705 OBC 3312 4235 2918 3621 SC 834 2325 1528 1861 ST 539 1356 432 653

NIT Patna Round 1 Cut-Off CSE 2021

Go through the table to know the detailed cutoff for the year 2021:

Category Opening Rank (Home State) Closing Rank (Home State) Opening Rank (Other State) Closing Rank (Other State) Open 2602 13449 10234 12661 Open (Female) 13664 21047 15701 18462 EWS 1830 2047 1697 1826 OBC 2952 4156 2716 4274 SC 974 3212 1856 2457 ST 775 1110 847 1122

NIT Patna Cut-off for CSE Round 1 Counselling 2020

Check the table to know the opening and closing cutoff for admission to NIT Patna in 2020:

Category Opening Rank (Home State) Closing Rank (Home State) Opening Rank (Other State) Closing Rank (Other State) Open 5849 14085 8300 11401 Open (Female) 21132 28081 13512 17985 EWS 2243 2360 1888 1972 OBC 3044 4611 3203 4140 SC 1167 3040 1827 2502 ST 401 1775 903 1298

