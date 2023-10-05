JEE Main 2024: Check Last 4 Years Cut-offs for BTech CSE at NIT Patna Here

JEE Main 2024: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts Joint Entrance Examination for admission to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and Government-Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs). For admission to NITs, 50% of the seats are reserved for students from within the state in which the college is located and the remaining seats are reserved for the ones from other states across the country.
All the NITs held separate counselling processes through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). NIT Patna also follows the same procedure and it offers undergraduate and postgraduate engineering degree programmes. Admission in BTech programmes at NIT Patna is made based on the performance in JEE for the Indian nationals. Here candidates can check below the NIT Patna cutoff for BTech CSE of the past few years.
NIT Patna CSE Cut Off 2023 for Round 1
Candidates can check the round 1 ranks at which NIT Patna admitted students to its BTech in Computer Science Engineering programme in 2023:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank (Home State)
|
Closing Rank (Home State)
|
Opening Rank (Other State)
|
Closing Rank (Other State)
|
Open
|
10277
|
14911
|
8125
|
12496
|
Open (Female)
|
19270
|
23590
|
16377
|
19703
|
EWS
|
2260
|
2396
|
1801
|
1887
|
OBC
|
3568
|
4724
|
3329
|
4306
|
SC
|
1906
|
3395
|
1747
|
2079
|
ST
|
471
|
1826
|
831
|
1039
JEE NIT Patna Cut-Off CSE Round 1 for 2022
Candidates can check the table to know the opening and closing ranks:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank (Home State)
|
Closing Rank (Home State)
|
Opening Rank (Other State)
|
Closing Rank (Other State)
|
Open
|
1043
|
14246
|
7772
|
11770
|
Open (Female)
|
4940
|
23325
|
14417
|
18436
|
EWS
|
1954
|
2123
|
1588
|
1705
|
OBC
|
3312
|
4235
|
2918
|
3621
|
SC
|
834
|
2325
|
1528
|
1861
|
ST
|
539
|
1356
|
432
|
653
NIT Patna Round 1 Cut-Off CSE 2021
Go through the table to know the detailed cutoff for the year 2021:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank (Home State)
|
Closing Rank (Home State)
|
Opening Rank (Other State)
|
Closing Rank (Other State)
|
Open
|
2602
|
13449
|
10234
|
12661
|
Open (Female)
|
13664
|
21047
|
15701
|
18462
|
EWS
|
1830
|
2047
|
1697
|
1826
|
OBC
|
2952
|
4156
|
2716
|
4274
|
SC
|
974
|
3212
|
1856
|
2457
|
ST
|
775
|
1110
|
847
|
1122
NIT Patna Cut-off for CSE Round 1 Counselling 2020
Check the table to know the opening and closing cutoff for admission to NIT Patna in 2020:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank (Home State)
|
Closing Rank (Home State)
|
Opening Rank (Other State)
|
Closing Rank (Other State)
|
Open
|
5849
|
14085
|
8300
|
11401
|
Open (Female)
|
21132
|
28081
|
13512
|
17985
|
EWS
|
2243
|
2360
|
1888
|
1972
|
OBC
|
3044
|
4611
|
3203
|
4140
|
SC
|
1167
|
3040
|
1827
|
2502
|
ST
|
401
|
1775
|
903
|
1298
Also Read: JEE Main 2024 Updates: Registration To Begin Soon, Know Age Limit and Educational Qualification Required