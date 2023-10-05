  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JEE Main 2024: Check Last 4 Years Cut-offs for BTech CSE at NIT Patna Here

JEE Main 2024: Check Last 4 Years Cut-offs for BTech CSE at NIT Patna Here

JEE Main 2024: Admission to BTech programs at NIT Patna is determined by the JEE scores of Indian nationals. Admissions to the 50% of seats are reserved for the students of Bihar, the remaining 50% is done based on All India ranking of the aspiring applicants. Check past 4 year’s cutoff for admission to CSE programme at NIT Patna. 

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 5, 2023 19:44 IST
JEE Main 2024: Check Last 4 Years Cut-offs for BTech CSE at NIT Patna
JEE Main 2024: Check Last 4 Years Cut-offs for BTech CSE at NIT Patna

JEE Main 2024: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts Joint Entrance Examination for admission to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and Government-Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs). For admission to NITs, 50% of the seats are reserved for students from within the state in which the college is located and the remaining seats are reserved for the ones from other states across the country.

All the NITs held separate counselling processes through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). NIT Patna also follows the same procedure and it offers undergraduate and postgraduate engineering degree programmes. Admission in BTech programmes at NIT Patna is made based on the performance in JEE for the Indian nationals. Here candidates can check below the NIT Patna cutoff for BTech CSE of the past few years. 

NIT Patna CSE Cut Off 2023 for Round 1

Candidates can check the round 1 ranks at which NIT Patna admitted students to its BTech in Computer Science Engineering programme in 2023: 

Category

Opening Rank (Home State)

Closing Rank (Home State)

Opening Rank (Other State)

Closing Rank (Other State)

Open

10277

14911

8125

12496

Open (Female)

19270

23590

16377

19703

EWS

2260

2396

1801

1887

OBC

3568

4724

3329

4306

SC

1906

3395

1747

2079

ST

471

1826

831

1039

JEE NIT Patna Cut-Off CSE Round 1 for 2022

Candidates can check the table to know the opening and closing ranks: 

Category

Opening Rank (Home State)

Closing Rank (Home State)

Opening Rank (Other State)

Closing Rank (Other State)

Open

1043

14246

7772

11770

Open (Female)

4940

23325

14417

18436

EWS

1954

2123

1588

1705

OBC

3312

4235

2918

3621

SC

834

2325

1528

1861

ST

539

1356

432

653

NIT Patna Round 1 Cut-Off CSE 2021

Go through the table to know the detailed cutoff for the year 2021: 

Category

Opening Rank (Home State)

Closing Rank (Home State)

Opening Rank (Other State)

Closing Rank (Other State)

Open

2602

13449

10234

12661

Open (Female)

13664

21047

15701

18462

EWS

1830

2047

1697

1826

OBC

2952

4156

2716

4274

SC

974

3212

1856

2457

ST

775

1110

847

1122

NIT Patna Cut-off for CSE Round 1 Counselling 2020

Check the table to know the opening and closing cutoff for admission to NIT Patna in 2020: 

Category

Opening Rank (Home State)

Closing Rank (Home State)

Opening Rank (Other State)

Closing Rank (Other State)

Open

5849

14085

8300

11401

Open (Female)

21132

28081

13512

17985

EWS

2243

2360

1888

1972

OBC

3044

4611

3203

4140

SC

1167

3040

1827

2502

ST

401

1775

903

1298

Also Read: JEE Main 2024 Updates: Registration To Begin Soon, Know Age Limit and Educational Qualification Required
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023