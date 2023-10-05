JEE Main 2024 Updates: Registration To Begin Soon, Know Age Limit and Educational Qualification Required

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) notification and application form. The authorities will be conducting the NTA JEE Main 2024 twice this time - January and April. As per the exam dates announced earlier, the JEE Main January session is scheduled to be conducted between January 24 to February 1 whereas the April session will be held from April 1 to 15, 2023.

To appear for the exam candidates will have to register online at jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the application form is released. Since the authorities have not yet released the notification as of now, it has been reported that the authorities have been working on it. Till then, candidates can check the other details about the JEE Main 2024 such as the registration, age limit, qualification and reservation criteria.

JEE Main Eligibility Criteria 2024

NTA prescribes the eligibility criteria for the engineering entrance exam. These criteria include factors such as educational qualifications, Class 12 marks, age limitations, and nationality. Failure to meet any of these stipulations will result in disqualification. Go through the table to know more:

Particulars Details Qualifying exam Students should have passed the 12th class or qualified for the exam in 2022 or 2023

Those appearing in the 12th class or equivalent qualifying exams in 2024 can also apply JEE Main age limit No age limit to appear for JEE Main 2024 exam. Any student who has passed the 12th class or its equivalent exam can apply for the IIT entrance exam Total number of attempts Students can appear in the JEE Main exam for three consecutive years. The entrance test will be conducted in two attempts (January and April). Subjects B.E/B.Tech: Applicants should have passed the qualifying exam with Physics, Mathematics, and any one of (Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, or Technical Vocational Subjects) B.Arch: Applicants should have passed the qualifying exam with Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry B. Plan: Applicants should have passed the qualifying exam with Mathematics

JEE Main 2024 Reservation Percentage under Central government

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and Government-Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs).

NTA will also release the reservation criteria for JEE Main along with the official notification. It includes the category-wise percentage of JEE Main 2024 reservations and the conditions of eligibility that the candidates have to comply with. Candidates can check below the reservation percentage of institutions under the central government:

Categories Reservation Percentage General Economically Weaker Sections (GEN-EWS) 10% Scheduled Castes (SC) 15% Scheduled Tribes (ST) 7.5% Non-Creamy Layer of Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL) 27% Persons with Disabilities 5% in each category

