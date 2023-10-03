JEE Main 2024 Exam Dates Announced: When to Expect Application Form, Check List of Top NIT Colleges Here

JEE Main 2024 Registration Date: As per the National Testing Agency (NTA) exam calendar, the JEE Main January session exam is scheduled to be conducted between January 24 to February 1 whereas the April session will be held from April 1 to 15, 2023. Those willing to apply can fill up the JEE Main application form online at jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released.

As of now, no other dates have been announced for JEE Mains 2024. NTA is expected to release the notification by the end of November 2023. However, there is no official announcement. Till then, candidates can check the other details about the JEE Main 2024 such as the registration date expected, eligibility, exam pattern and list of top NIT colleges.

JEE Main Exam Dates 2023

The IIT JEE exam is going to be held in two sessions, one in January and another in April. Candidates can check the exam and other expected dates related to JEE Main 2024 for January session below:

Events Dates JEE Main session 1 notification November 2023 JEE Main expected registration date session 1 December 2023 Last date to apply January 2024 JEE Main application form correction January 2024 JEE Main admit card January 2024 JEE Mains exam date session 1 January 24 to February 1, 2024

JEE Main 2024 Registration Date Expected

Last year, NTA started the JEE Main application princess for session 1 on December 15. The last date to register was January 12, 2023. Therefore, this year, it is expected that JEE Main registration will commence in December 2024. The exact date will be announced along with the JEE Main notification. Here, candidates can check the steps to apply for the entrance exam:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Complete registration by entering all the asked details

Step 3: Login and fill up the application form with personal and educational details

Step 4: Upload scanned images of the photograph and signature

Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the form

Step 6: Also, download the confirmation page for future references

Top NIT Engineering Colleges

The top engineering colleges as per the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 announced by the Ministry of Education are mentioned below:

NIRF Rank NIT Engineering College 9 NIT Trichy (Tiruchirappalli) 12 NIT Karnataka, Surathkal 16 NIT Rourkela 21 NIT Warangal 23 NIT Calicut 37 NIT Jaipur 40 NIT Silchar 41 NIT Nagpur 43 NIT Durgapur 46 NIT Jalandhar

