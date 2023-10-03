  1. Home
JEE Main 2024 Exam Dates Announced: When to Expect Application Form, Check List of Top NIT Colleges Here

JEE Main 2024 Registration Date: NTA has announced the exam dates for January and April sessions of the engineering entrance exam. Based on that, it is expected the registration form for session 1 can be released in the first week of December at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check list of top NIT colleges here

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 3, 2023 12:20 IST
JEE Main 2024 Registration Date: As per the National Testing Agency (NTA) exam calendar, the JEE Main January session exam is scheduled to be conducted between January 24 to February 1 whereas the April session will be held from April 1 to 15, 2023. Those willing to apply can fill up the JEE Main application form online at jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. 

As of now, no other dates have been announced for JEE Mains 2024. NTA is expected to release the notification by the end of November 2023. However, there is no official announcement. Till then, candidates can check the other details about the JEE Main 2024 such as the registration date expected, eligibility, exam pattern and list of top NIT colleges. 

JEE Main Exam Dates 2023 

The IIT JEE exam is going to be held in two sessions, one in January and another in April. Candidates can check the exam and other expected dates related to JEE Main 2024 for January session below: 

Events

Dates 

JEE Main session 1 notification

November 2023

JEE Main expected registration date session 1

December 2023

Last date to apply

January 2024

JEE Main application form correction

January 2024

JEE Main admit card 

January 2024

JEE Mains exam date session 1

January 24 to February 1, 2024

JEE Main 2024 Registration Date Expected

Last year, NTA started the JEE Main application princess for session 1 on December 15. The last date to register was January 12, 2023. Therefore, this year, it is expected that JEE Main registration will commence in December 2024. The exact date will be announced along with the JEE Main notification. Here, candidates can check the steps to apply for the entrance exam: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Complete registration by entering all the asked details

Step 3: Login and fill up the application form with personal and educational details

Step 4: Upload scanned images of the photograph and signature

Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the form

Step 6: Also, download the confirmation page for future references 

Top NIT Engineering Colleges 

The top engineering colleges as per the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 announced by the Ministry of Education are mentioned below: 

NIRF Rank

NIT Engineering College

9

NIT Trichy (Tiruchirappalli)

12

NIT Karnataka, Surathkal

16

NIT Rourkela

21

NIT Warangal

23

NIT Calicut

37

NIT Jaipur

40

NIT Silchar

41

NIT Nagpur

43

NIT Durgapur

46

NIT Jalandhar  

