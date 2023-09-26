JEE Main 2024 from January 24, Check Documents Required to Apply for Session 1 Exam Here

JEE Main 2024 Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam dates of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for both sessions: January and April. As per the schedule released, the JEE Main 2024 for January session will be conducted from January 24 to February 1 while the session 2 exam will be held from April 1 to 15.
As per past trends, it is expected that JEE Mains 2024 registration for session 1 will commence from the first week of December 2023. Candidates can fill out their online form at the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. Before applying for JEE Main 2024, candidates should keep the required documents ready to upload and fill in details based on it.
Documents Required for JEE Main Registration 2024
As per last year's information, these are the documents required to apply for JEE Main. Candidates must keep the following information and scanned copies of documents ready before they start filling out the JEE Main application form:
- Email ID and Mobile Number: To receive confirmation and verification messages from NTA
- Class 10 and 12 marksheet, pass certificates
- Aadhar card details
- Scanned photograph
- Scanned signature
- Scanned copy of the category certificate (if applicable)
- Scanned copy of the PwD certificate (if applicable)
- Details for paying the application fee using net banking, credit card, debit card, or UPI
JEE Main 2024: Specification of Documents
While uploading documents in the JEE Main application form, candidates must keep the following points in mind:
|
Particulars
|
Format
|
Dimension
|
Size
|
Photograph
|
JPEG/JPG format
|
3.5 cm x 4.5 cm
|
10 to 200 KB
|
Signature
|
JPEG/JPG format
|
3.5 cm x 1.5 cm
|
4 to 30 KB
|
Category Certificate
|
PDF format
|
|
50 to 300 KB
|
Class 10 certificate or Birth Certificate
|
PDF format
|
|
50 to 300 KB
|
Class 12 (or equivalent exam) Certificate
|
PDF format
|
|
50 to 300 KB
|
PwD/Category Certificate
|
PDF Format (if applicable)
|
|
50 to 300 KB
JEE Main Application Form 2024 Overview
Candidates can go through the table to know the highlights of JEE Main 2024 application form:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
JEE Main official website
|
jeemain.nta.nic.in
|
JEE Main Application mode
|
Online
|
JEE Main number of attempts
|
Two
|
Details required to fill the application form
|
Personal, Academic and Contact Details
|
Mode of fee payment
|
Online through Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card/UPI
|
Scanned documents
|
Candidate’s Passport-size photograph, Scanned image of Signature, Gen-EWS/PwD/OBC-NCL/SC/ST certificate (If applicable)
Also Read: NTA Exam Dates 2024 - 25: Check NTA Exam Calendar for JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, UGC NET