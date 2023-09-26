JEE Main 2024 from January 24, Check Documents Required to Apply for Session 1 Exam Here

JEE Main 2024 Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam dates of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for both sessions: January and April. As per the schedule released, the JEE Main 2024 for January session will be conducted from January 24 to February 1 while the session 2 exam will be held from April 1 to 15.

As per past trends, it is expected that JEE Mains 2024 registration for session 1 will commence from the first week of December 2023. Candidates can fill out their online form at the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. Before applying for JEE Main 2024, candidates should keep the required documents ready to upload and fill in details based on it.

Documents Required for JEE Main Registration 2024

As per last year's information, these are the documents required to apply for JEE Main. Candidates must keep the following information and scanned copies of documents ready before they start filling out the JEE Main application form:

Email ID and Mobile Number: To receive confirmation and verification messages from NTA

Class 10 and 12 marksheet, pass certificates

Aadhar card details

Scanned photograph

Scanned signature

Scanned copy of the category certificate (if applicable)

Scanned copy of the PwD certificate (if applicable)

Details for paying the application fee using net banking, credit card, debit card, or UPI

JEE Main 2024: Specification of Documents

While uploading documents in the JEE Main application form, candidates must keep the following points in mind:

Particulars Format Dimension Size Photograph JPEG/JPG format 3.5 cm x 4.5 cm 10 to 200 KB Signature JPEG/JPG format 3.5 cm x 1.5 cm 4 to 30 KB Category Certificate PDF format 50 to 300 KB Class 10 certificate or Birth Certificate PDF format 50 to 300 KB Class 12 (or equivalent exam) Certificate PDF format 50 to 300 KB PwD/Category Certificate PDF Format (if applicable) 50 to 300 KB

JEE Main Application Form 2024 Overview

Candidates can go through the table to know the highlights of JEE Main 2024 application form:

Particulars Details JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in JEE Main Application mode Online JEE Main number of attempts Two Details required to fill the application form Personal, Academic and Contact Details Mode of fee payment Online through Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card/UPI Scanned documents Candidate’s Passport-size photograph, Scanned image of Signature, Gen-EWS/PwD/OBC-NCL/SC/ST certificate (If applicable)

