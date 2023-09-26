JEE Main 2024 from January 24, Check Documents Required to Apply for Session 1 Exam Here

  1. Home
JEE Main 2024 Updates: NTA has released the JEE Main exam dates for two sessions: January and April. The application form of JEE Main Session 1 is expected to be released in the first week of December 2023. Those willing to apply can check list of documents required to fill JEE Main 2024 application form. 

Updated: Sep 26, 2023 19:24 IST
JEE Main 2024 Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam dates of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for both sessions: January and April. As per the schedule released, the JEE Main 2024 for January session will be conducted from January 24 to February 1 while the session 2 exam will be held from April 1 to 15.

As per past trends, it is expected that JEE Mains 2024 registration for session 1 will commence from the first week of December 2023. Candidates can fill out their online form at the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. Before applying for JEE Main 2024, candidates should keep the required documents ready to upload and fill in details based on it. 

Documents Required for JEE Main Registration 2024 

As per last year's information, these are the documents required to apply for JEE Main. Candidates must keep the following information and scanned copies of documents ready before they start filling out the JEE Main application form: 

  • Email ID and Mobile Number: To receive confirmation and verification messages from NTA
  • Class 10 and 12 marksheet, pass certificates
  • Aadhar card details
  • Scanned photograph
  • Scanned signature
  • Scanned copy of the category certificate (if applicable)
  • Scanned copy of the PwD certificate (if applicable)
  • Details for paying the application fee using net banking, credit card, debit card, or UPI

JEE Main 2024: Specification of Documents

While uploading documents in the JEE Main application form, candidates must keep the following points in mind: 

Particulars

Format

Dimension

Size

Photograph 

JPEG/JPG format

3.5 cm x 4.5 cm

10 to 200 KB

Signature

JPEG/JPG format

3.5 cm x 1.5 cm

4 to 30 KB

Category Certificate

PDF format

 

50 to 300 KB

Class 10 certificate or Birth Certificate 

PDF format

 

50 to 300 KB

Class 12 (or equivalent exam) Certificate

PDF format

 

50 to 300 KB

PwD/Category Certificate 

PDF Format (if applicable)

 

50 to 300 KB

JEE Main Application Form 2024 Overview 

Candidates can go through the table to know the highlights of JEE Main 2024 application form: 

Particulars

Details

JEE Main official website

jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Application mode

Online

JEE Main number of attempts

Two

Details required to fill the application form

Personal, Academic and Contact Details

Mode of fee payment

Online through Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card/UPI

Scanned documents

Candidate’s Passport-size photograph, Scanned image of Signature, Gen-EWS/PwD/OBC-NCL/SC/ST certificate (If applicable)

