JEECUP Answer Key 2023 Out, Raise Objections by August 11

JEECUP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has issued the answer key for JEECUP 2023 today: August 10, in online mode. Candidates can check and download the answer key of UPJEE by entering the login credentials through the candidate's portal from the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the given information, candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise their objections by August 11, 2023. Candidates are required to make a payment of Rs 100 per question for each challenge made. For their correct challenge answer fee will be refunded to the candidate, whereas for their wrong challenge, the fee will be forfeited by the JEECUP Lucknow.

Candidates need to enter their login details such as roll number, password and security pin to download the JEECUP answer key 2023. They can click on the direct link provided below:

JEECUP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to check and download UPJEE Polytechnic Answer Key 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to check and download their answer key from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official portal of JEECUP - jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the answer key available under the candidate's activity

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the necessary login credentials such as roll number, date of birth and security pin

Step 5: The JEECUP Polytechnic answer key 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the responses and download it

Step 7: Print a hardcopy of it for future reference

Also Read: JNU PG 2023 Registration Ends Today, Check Steps to Apply Here

