JNU PG Admission 2023 Registration Ends Today at jnu.ac.in, Check Steps to Apply Here

JNU PG Admission 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will close the registration process for its postgraduate programmes today: August 10, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified for the CUET PG entrance exam 2023 can fill out the registration form through the official websites of JNU - jnuee.jnu.ac.in and jnu.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the candidates can submit their JNU PG application form by 11.50 PM on August 10, 2023. The first merit list for admissions will be released on August 17, 2023 (tentative). The admission process for the JNU PG 2023 courses will be concluded on September 29, 2023. Shortlisted candidates will have to reach out to their colleges for physical verification between September 4 and 13, 2023.

JNU PG Admissions 2023 Official Links to Register

Candidates can click on the direct links mentioned below to complete the JNU postgraduate registrations for the academic year 2023.

How to register for JNU PG 2023 online?

The JNU PG registration form can be accessed online. Candidates are required to fill out the necessary details to complete the registrations. Check the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNU - jnuee.jnu.ac.in and jnu.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the JNU admission section

Step 3: Click on the direct link to register for PG admissions 2023 given on the homepage

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked in the registration form

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of the photograph and signature

Step 6: Make the online payment of the application fee and click on the submit button

Step 7: Download and print a hardcopy of the confirmation page for future use

