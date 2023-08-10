DU UG Admission 2023 Second Seat Allocation Merit List to Be Out Shortly, Get Direct Link Here

Delhi University UG Admission 2023: Delhi University will be releasing the second allotment list for undergraduate admissions today, August 5, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the DU admission 2023 admissions will be able to check the 2nd merit list through the link available on the official website.

According to the given schedule, candidates can accept the allotment until August 13, 2023, while the last date for students to complete the payment of the fee and finalise the admission is August 15, 2023. Delhi University announced the first allocation list on August 1, 2023. According to available data, a total of 85,853 candidates were allotted seats in the colleges affiliated with the university out of which 87% of seats have been filled.

DU UG admission 2023 2nd allocation list will be announced on the official admission portal - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the Delhi University 2nd allotment list 2023.

DU UG Admission 2023 - Round 2 Allotment List - Available Soon

How to Check Delhi University UG Allotment List

Delhi University will be announcing the DU second merit list on the official website soon. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can check the result through the link on the CSAC portal.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University

Step 2: Click on the DU CSAS admission portal

Step 3: Click on the login window and enter the credentials

Step 4: Click on the DU UG admission 2nd merit list

Step 5: Download the allotment list and complete the payment and further admission procedure.

In the first round of DU allotment, close to 60,000 candidates submitted their fees and confirmed their admissions. Of these 53% are female students. A total of 12,733 students opted to freeze their admission and 40,701 selected an upgrade.

