Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 Release Soon, Check Steps to download Mark's Memo Online at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 soon: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 will be announced soon on the official website – karresults.nic.in. Students need to enter their registration number to check and download the result. The exam was conducted from June 9 to June 21, 2025, and results will be available online once declared. Get more details here about the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Jul 23, 2025, 14:43 IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025
Register for Result Updates

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 very soon. Once declared, students can check their results on the official website karresults.nic.in. Students are advised to keep up with the official website for latest updates and notifications elated to the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 result 2025.

To view the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025, students need to enter their registration number on the result page. The 2nd PUC Exam 3 was held from June 9 to June 21, 2025. Earlier, the 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2025 was released on May 16, 2025. Read this article for detailed information about the KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025.

Steps to Check KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025

Students can check the KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 by following the steps easily:

Step 1: Go to the official website at karresults.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 Link.

Step 3: Enter your login details, such as application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Check and download your result and print it out for future use.

KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Official Website

The KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 will be released soon. Students can check their results on the official website, karresults.nic.in. To view the result, just enter your registration number on the site.

Important Details Mentioned in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Marks Memo

KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 3 must carry the following details in their online marks memo. Students areadvised to check the following set of particulars in their marksheet to avoid errors and discrepancies later when the final marksheet is distributed by their respective schools:

Related Stories

  • Full name
  • Registration Number
  • Name and Code of the Institution
  • Subject-wise Marks obtained
  • Total marks scored
  • Final result status (Pass/Fail)

 Also Read: TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News