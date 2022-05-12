KCET 2022 Registrations to close today, Apply at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET 2022 Registrations: Karnataka Examination Authority will be closing the KCET 2022 Registrations today - May 12, 2022. Students who are yet to apply for the Karnataka CET 2022 examinations can visit the official website of KEA to complete the registration and applications.

KEA has earlier set the last date for applications as May 5, 2022 which were then postponed. As per the schedule provided, the KCET 2022 Registration dates were extended to May 12, 2022.

To complete the KCET 2022 Registrations, students are required to all required details in the registration link after which they can follow the application form and submit the application fee. Candidates who are yet to complete the applications can visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in to register.

KCET 2022 Registrations

Karnataka CET 2022 Registration link is available on the official website of Karnataka Examination Board. To complete the Karnataka CET 2022 Registrations, students are required to visit the official website and enter the details in the KCET 2022 Registration link given.

Students can also follow the steps provided below to complete the KCET 2022 Registrations.

Step 1: Visit the KCET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the KCET 2022 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the Login details in the link provided

Step 4: Login to complete the KCET 2022 application form

Step 5: Submit the KCET 2022 application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission tab

