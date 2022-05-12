Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    KCET 2022 Registrations to close today, Apply at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

    Karnataka Examination Authority will be closing the KCET 2022 Registrations today - May 12, 2022. Candidates yet to complete the KCET 2022 Registrations can click on the link provided here. 

    Published On: May 12, 2022 15:02 IST
    KCET 2022 Registration datess
    KCET 2022 Registration datess

    KCET 2022 Registrations: Karnataka Examination Authority will be closing the KCET 2022 Registrations today - May 12, 2022. Students who are yet to apply for the Karnataka CET 2022 examinations can visit the official website of KEA to complete the registration and applications. 

    KEA has earlier set the last date for applications as May 5, 2022 which were then postponed. As per the schedule provided, the KCET 2022 Registration dates were extended to May 12, 2022.

    To complete the KCET 2022 Registrations, students are required to all required details in the registration link after which they can follow the application form and submit the application fee. Candidates who are yet to complete the applications can visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in to register. 

    KCET 2022 Registrations

    KCET 2022 Registrations

    Karnataka CET 2022 Registration link is available on the official website of Karnataka Examination Board. To complete the Karnataka CET 2022 Registrations, students are required to visit the official website and enter the details in the KCET 2022 Registration link given. 

    Students can also follow the steps provided below to complete the KCET 2022 Registrations.

    Step 1: Visit the KCET 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on the KCET 2022 Registration link

    Step 3: Enter the Login details in the link provided

    Step 4: Login to complete the KCET 2022 application form

    Step 5: Submit the KCET 2022 application fee

    Step 6: Click on the final submission tab

    Also Read: NEET PG 2022 Postponement: IMA writes to Health Minister seeking deferment of 21st May PG Medical Entrance Test

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories