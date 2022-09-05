MAH MBA CET 2022 Results Soon, Check at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH CET 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is soon expected to declare the MAH CET 2022 Results. Candidates who have appeared for the MAH MBA CET examinations can visit the official website to check the results. MAH MBA CET 2022 Results will be available on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org or mbacet2022.mahcet.org.
The MAH MBA/ MMS CET 2022 were conducted on August 23, 24 and 25, 2022. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the MAH MBA/MMS CET Login ID and Password in the link provided. Students can also check the results through the direct link which will be available on this page.
Candidates who qualify the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 examination will be eligible to apply for the CAP Round for further admission procedures. Students will be required to visit the website and complete the CAP Applications available on the website following which the allotment list will be released and students can complete the final admission procedure.
Steps to check the MAH CET MBA Results 2022
MAH CET MBA Results 2022 will be available on the official website of CET Cell Maharashtra.
Step 1: Visit the MAH CET official website
Step 2: Click on the MAH CET 2022 Result link
Step 3: Enter the MAH CET Registration number and Password in the link link given
Step 4: Download the MAH CET 2022 Results for further reference
Details mentioned on MAH CET MBA Results 2022
The MAH MBA CET 2022 Results will contain the following details
- Name and Roll Number of the students
- Name of the examination
- Subjects appeared
- Marks secured
- Qualifying status
Also Read: NIOS Class 10, 12 Theory Exam Dates Released, Check complete schedule here