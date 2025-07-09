Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Maharashtra FYJC CAP Round 2 Admission 2025 Registration Starts Tomorrow at mahafyjcadmissions.in, Details Here

The Maharashtra FYJC CAP Round 2 Registration 2025 will begin on July 10 and end on July 13 at mahafyjcadmissions.in. This round is for students who didn’t get a seat in Round 1. Applicants can choose 1 to 10 junior colleges while registering. Students should apply early and follow the simple online steps to complete the process. Check this article to apply for the Maharashtra FYJC CAP Round 2 Admission 2025.

Jul 9, 2025, 16:37 IST
Maharashtra FYJC CAP Round 2 Admission 2025
The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department (MSESD) has shared the dates for FYJC (Class 11) CAP Round 2 Admission for the 2025-26 session. Students who want to take admission in Class 11 can now check the important dates for Round 2 on the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

This Round 2 admission is for those students who did not get a seat in Round 1. Maharashtra FYJC CAP Round 2 Registration 2025 will start on July 10, 2025, at 10:00 AM and will close on July 13, 2025, at 6:30 PM.

The CAP Round 2 registration link will be active soon. Students should visit the website to apply and secure their Class 11 seat.

Maharashtra FYJC CAP Round 2 Registration 2025 Starts from July 10

The CAP Round 2 registration for Maharashtra Class 11 (FYJC) admission 2025 will begin on July 10, 2025, at 10 AM and will end on July 13, 2025, at 6:30 PM. Students can register online by visiting the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Students are advised not to wait till the last day. It is better to apply early to avoid any last-minute rush. While filling the form, students must choose at least 1 and can select up to 10 junior colleges as their preferred options.

How to Apply for Maharashtra FYJC CAP Round 2 Admission 2025?

Check the following steps to complete the Maharashtra FYJC Round 2 registration for Class 11 admission:

Step 1: Go to the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link for FYJC Admission 2025 shown on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in your details like name, school, and other required information.

Step 4: Pay the registration fee online and click on the submit button.

Step 5: Download and print the confirmation page and keep it safe for later use.

