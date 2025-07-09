Maharashtra FYJC CAP Round 2 Admission 2025 Registration Starts Tomorrow at mahafyjcadmissions.in, Details Here

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department (MSESD) has shared the dates for FYJC (Class 11) CAP Round 2 Admission for the 2025-26 session. Students who want to take admission in Class 11 can now check the important dates for Round 2 on the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

This Round 2 admission is for those students who did not get a seat in Round 1. Maharashtra FYJC CAP Round 2 Registration 2025 will start on July 10, 2025, at 10:00 AM and will close on July 13, 2025, at 6:30 PM.

The CAP Round 2 registration link will be active soon. Students should visit the website to apply and secure their Class 11 seat.

Maharashtra FYJC CAP Round 2 Registration 2025 Starts from July 10

