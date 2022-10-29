Maharashtra NEET UG Selection List 2022 Releases for Round 1, Check Provisional List for MBBS, BDS Here

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) has released the round 1 provisional Maharashtra NEET UG selection list 2022 for MBBS, BDS admission. Candidates can check the Maharashtra NEET UG selection list for CAP round 1 at cetcell.mahacet.org. As per the list released, 47,144 candidates has been listed in the Maharashtra NEET UG selection list 2022 for round 1.

All the candidates who have been allotted seats will have to report to the respective medical colleges by 4th November till 5:30 pm. The last date to fill the Status retention form at college is also 4th November.

The officials instructed medical colleges in Maharashtra to admit candidates after verifying the original documents.

Maharashtra NEET UG Selection List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check Maharashtra NEET UG Selection List 2022?

In the Maharashtra NEET UG selection list 2022 notice, it has been stated - “This seat allotment is conducted on the seat(s) that are approved/permitted by MCI/NMC/DCI and affiliated to MUHS,Nashik Only." Go through the steps to know how to check Maharashtra NEET UG counselling selection list -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Maharashtra CET - cetcell.mahacet.org.

2nd Step Click on the NEET UG 2022 link on the side bar, on the homepage.

3rd Step - On the new page, click on - Provisional selection list for Maharashtra MBBS, BDS- CAP 1.

4th Step - Maharashtra NEET UG selection list 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5th Step Press Ctrl+F and enter roll number to find the allotment.

What After the Release of Maharashtra NEET UG Selection List for Round 1?

After the release of the Maharashtra UG selection list 2022 for CAP round 1, candidates can check their allotment status and start the process of reporting and confirming their admission. After the reporting ends for Maharashtra NEET UG CAP round 1 counselling, the state CET cell is expected to release the dates for CAP Round 2.

