MP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022 Out for Round 1 at dme.mponline.gov.in, Check Updates Here

MP NEET UG Seat Allotment 2022 (OUT): As per the updates, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the MP NEET UG counselling seat allotment result 2022 for round 1 today in online mode. The MP NEET UG seat allotment result 2022 has been released and candidates can check the same on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

MP NEET UG seat allotment result 2022 has been released in the form pdf, therefore, candidates need not to login. All the candidates will have to report at the allotted medical/ dental college in person for document verification and admission from 29th October to 4th November 2022.

MP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check MP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022?

Along with the release of Madhya Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2022, the officials have also provided the opening and closing ranks of the seat allotment results. Go through steps to know how to download NEET UG counselling seat allotment list -

1st Step - Go to the official website of MP NEET 2022 - dme.mponline.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Under Graduate Counselling (MBBS/BDS Course).

3rd Step - On the new page now click on the allotment list.

4th Step - A new PDF file will open that will have MP NEET UG allotment result.

5th Step - Download the page and keep the hard copy of the same.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022

Admission to the state quota seats - MBBS and BDS courses, is held through the counselling of MP NEET 2022. A total of 37 government and private colleges will be participating in the counselling process. Candidates who have qualified NEET 2022, scoring minimum cut off marks are eligible to participate in the counselling process. MP NEET counselling will be conducted in four rounds, first, second, mop-up, and college-level rounds.