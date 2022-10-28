NEET UG Counselling 2022 Reporting for Round 1 Ends Today, Check Round 2 Complete Schedule Here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the reporting for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) Round 1 today on 28th October 2022. All the shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted NEET UG institutes till today. Soon after this, MCC will commence the NEET UG counselling for round 2. Those who were not able to apply in the NEET UG counselling round 1 or those who have not been allotted any seats will be eligible to participate in round 2.

The officials have already released the NEET UG counselling round 2 dates. MCC will conduct NEET UG counselling in four rounds this year. These are - Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up round and Stray Vacancy.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 2

Events Dates NEET UG Counselling Registration for Round 2 2nd November 2022 Last date to register for NEET UG counselling 7th November 2022 (11 AM) Last date for payment of fees 7th November 2022 (3 PM) NEET UG counselling choice filling 3rd November 2022 Last date for choice filling 8th November 2022 (11:55 PM) NEET UG counselling locking of choices 8th November 2022 (11:55 PM) Verification of Internal candidates 7th to 8th November 2022 Processing of seat allotment 9th to 10th November 2022 NEET UG Counselling Round 2 allotment result 11th November 2022 Reporting 12th to 18th November 2022

What are the list of documents required for NEET UG Counselling Reporting?

Candidates must carry all the required documents while going for admission into MBBS and BDS courses. Without the specified documents, candidates might not get admission later on. Check below the list of documents mentioned below -

NEET UG Counselling Allotment Letter

NEET UG Admit Card

NEET UG Rank Card

Date of Birth Certificate or class 10th Certificate

Marksheet and certificate of Class 12th

Eight Passport size photograph

Identity proof (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)

Caste certificate (If applicable)

PwD certificate (If applicable)

EWS Certificate (If applicable)

