Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022 Selection List for Round 1 To Release Today, Download at mahacet.org

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) will release the Maharashtra NEET UG selection list 2022 for CAP round 1 today i.e 28th October in online mode. Candidates will be able to download the Maharashtra NEET UG selection list 2022 from the official website - mahacet.org. It is expected that the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling selection list will be released in the evening.

To download the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling selection list 2022 for CAP Round 1, candidates will have to use their login credentials. The selection list for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling round 1 will be released for admissions to these courses - MBBS, BDS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP/B P&O and B.Sc Nursing.

Maharashtra NEET UG Selection List CAP Round 1 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Dates 2022

Events Dates Maharashtra NEET UG CAP Round 1 - Selection List 28th October 2022 (Today) Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention 29th October 2022 Last date of physical joining 4th November 2022

How To Download Maharashtra NEET UG Selection List CAP Round 1?

To download the selection list of CAP round 1 Maharashtra NEET UG, candidates will have tp visit the official website - mahacet.org. They need to click on CAP Counselling. On the new page, click on NEET UG tab. On the new page, login with the required credentials and download the Maharashtra NEET UG selection list for CAP round 1.

What After the Release of Maharashtra NEET UG Selection List CAP Round 1?

After the release of the Maharashtra UG selection list 2022, candidates can check their allotment and start the process of reporting and confirming their admission. After the reporting ends for Maharashtra NEET UG CAP Round 1 counselling, the state CET cell is expected to release the dates for CAP Round 2.

As per the revised schedule released for Health Science courses, candidates can complete the process of physical joining and filling of status retention from 29th October to 4th November 20222 till 5:30 PM. For NEET UG 2022, a total of 2,44,903 candidates appeared for Maharashtra.

