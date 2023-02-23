Manipur Board Exam 2023: Class 12 Exam Commence Today, Check Important Guidelines Here

Manipur Board Exam 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) has started the Manipur Board Class 12th examination 2023 from today, February 23. According to the official datesheet, the Manipur board exams will be concluded on April 1, 2023. However, students will appear for their English exam today, starting at 10 am today.

As per the recent updates, candidates who are appearing for the Manipur Class 12th board examinations are required to carry their admit cards at the examination centre. The Manipur Board Class 12 examination 2023 will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. However, the COHSEM will be conducting the Class 12th practical exams between April 1 and April 20, 2023.

Manipur Board Class 12 Exam Datesheet 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Manipur Board 12th Exam 2023 Important Guidelines

Students appearing for the Manipur Board Class 12th examination can go through the important exam day guidelines mentioned below.

Candidates who are appearing for the Manipur Board examinations are required to reach the exam centre on time

It is advisable for students to must carry their school ID cards along with the Manipur Board Class 12 Admit Card at the exam centre.

Do not carry any kind of electronic devices i.e. smartphones, digital watches, or calculators inside the exam hall.

It is advisable for the students who are appearing for the Manipur Board 2023 Class 12th examinations to carry their own sanitiser, masks, or stationery items including pencils/pens at the exam centre.

Students are requested to read all the important details mentioned on their Class 12th admit cards before appearing for Manipur Class 12th Board examination

Candidates who will indulged in any kind of unfair means practices will not be allowed to appear for further examinations.

