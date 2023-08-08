Manipur schools to reopen from August 10 for classes 9 to 12, check details here

Manipur Schools Reopening Updates: Directorate of Education of Manipur announced that all schools from classes 9th to 12th will resume from August 10, 2023 onwards. In this regard, the Directorate asked all Zonal Education Officers to inform all concerned authorities and take up necessary actions accordingly.

It has been stated in the official notification, ''In continuation of order of even number dated 3rd July 2023 issued for opening of schools for classes I to VIII, all schools for classes IX to XII' in the state will resume from 10th of August, 2023 (Thursday) onwards.''

28 schools in Manipur to remain close

According to the official notice, the above order for the resumption of schools will not be applicable to 28 schools which are currently involved in relief measures etc. Further, there are 1229 schools in Manipur having classes 9th to 12th run by different managements. It has also been stated in the notice, “Separate order for resumption of these schools will be issued later. Adequate compulsory measures will be taken up for the students of these schools so as to prevent any learning loss.”

Earlier the Directorate of Education planned to resume the normal classes for all the schools in the state from June 21 but it deferred till July 1, 2023, and finally, the normal classes for classes 1 to 8 were resumed in the state from July 5, 2023, with low attendance.

4,747 school children in Manipur relief camps

The state government has also collected the number of students who were displaced due to the recent law and order problem in the state. The total number of school children (pre-primary to class XII) who are presently staying in the relief camps is 4747.

Manipur schools closed since May 4, 2023

All the schools in Manipur were closed from May 4, 2023, onwards after the announcement of summer vacation from May 4 to 30,2023 and issuance of subsequent orders in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state. The summer vacation of all schools in the state, which was preponed from the normal calendar, was last extended till June 19, 2023.

Also Read: Nursery Admissions 2024 Open in Noida, Gurgaon Schools, Get Registration Details