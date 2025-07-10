MHT CET 2025 CAP Registration Extended for UG & MTech Admissions; Details Here

MHT CET CAP Admissions 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has declared the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Admission 2025 Registration deadline extension. Students will need to visit the official website at maharashtracet.org to register themselves. The extension is for the undergraduate engineering and integrated MTech programmes. Students can register online till July 11, 2025 and the document verification procedure will end on July 12, 2025.

