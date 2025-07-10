MHT CET 2025 CAP Registration Extended for UG & MTech Admissions; Details Here

MHT CET CAP Admissions 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has declared the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Admission 2025 Registration deadline extension. Students will need to visit the official website at maharashtracet.org to register themselves. The extension is for the undergraduate engineering and integrated MTech programmes. Students can register online till July 11, 2025 and the document verification procedure will end on July 12, 2025.
MHT CET 2025 Overview
Check the important information related to MHT CET 2025 in the following table:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET)
|
Admission format
|
Centralised Admission Process (CAP)
|
Board name
|
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
maharashtracet.org
|
Stream
|
Engineering
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
Postgraduate
|
Courses
|
MTech
|
Registration Modes
|
E-Scrutiny
Physical Scrutiny
MHT CET 2025 CAP Registration Important Dates
Students can find the important dates related to MHT CET 2025 CAP Registration here:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Provisional merit list release date
|
July 15, 2025
|
Objection window dates
|
July 16 - 18, 2025
|
Final merit list release date
|
July 21, 2025
MHT CET 2025 CAP Registration: E-Scrutiny and Physical Scrutiny Modes
Candidates will have the flexibility to choose between two verification modes, namely E-Scrutiny and Physical Scrutiny.
- E-Scrutiny: Candidates need to upload documents online, the discrepancies are submitted online on the portal, followed by official notifications and re-submission requests.
- Physical Scrutiny: Candidates need to visit Facilitation Centres (FCs) with documents for form submission, scanning, verification, and confirmation, following which a receipt-cum-acknowledgement slip is issued.
Related Stories
For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation