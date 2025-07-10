Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
MHT CET 2025 CAP Registration Extended for UG & MTech Admissions; Details Here

MHT CET 2025: The Maharashtra State CET Cell has extended the MHT CET CAP Admission 2025 Registration deadline till July 11, 2025. Students can register online at maharashtracet.org, with document verification ending July 12, 2025, for undergraduate engineering and integrated MTech programs.

Jul 10, 2025, 19:42 IST
MHT CET 2025 CAP registration extended for UG & MTech admissions.
MHT CET CAP Admissions 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has declared the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Admission 2025 Registration deadline extension. Students will need to visit the official website at maharashtracet.org to register themselves. The extension is for the undergraduate engineering and integrated MTech programmes. Students can register online till July 11, 2025 and the document verification procedure will end on July 12, 2025. 

MHT CET 2025 Overview 

Check the important information related to MHT CET 2025 in the following table: 

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET)

Admission format 

Centralised Admission Process (CAP)

Board name 

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

maharashtracet.org

Stream 

Engineering 

Level 

Undergraduate 

Postgraduate 

Courses 

MTech

Registration Modes 

E-Scrutiny 

Physical Scrutiny

MHT CET 2025 CAP Registration Important Dates

Students can find the important dates related to MHT CET 2025 CAP Registration here:

Event 

Date(s) 

Provisional merit list release date 

July 15, 2025

Objection window dates 

July 16 - 18, 2025

Final merit list release date 

July 21, 2025

MHT CET 2025 CAP Registration: E-Scrutiny and Physical Scrutiny Modes

Candidates will have the flexibility to choose between two verification modes, namely E-Scrutiny and Physical Scrutiny. 

  • E-Scrutiny: Candidates need to upload documents online, the discrepancies are submitted online on the portal, followed by official notifications and re-submission requests.
  • Physical Scrutiny: Candidates need to visit Facilitation Centres (FCs) with documents for form submission, scanning, verification, and confirmation, following which a receipt-cum-acknowledgement slip is issued.

