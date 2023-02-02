NEET MDS 2023 Application Correction Window Opens Today, Make Changes in Online Fom at nbe.edu.in

NEET MDS 2023: As per the released notification, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will open the online application correction window for NEET MDS 2023 today - February 2. Candidates who have already registered can edit and modify NEET MDS 2023 application form from 3 PM onwards. They can make necessary changes in NEET MDS 2023 application correction window at nbe.edu.in.

The last date to make changes to NEET MDS online application form is February 5, 2023. With the help of NEET MDS application correction window, candidates can make necessary changes in the online form or documents uploaded can be changed/corrected.

NEET MDS Application Correction Window 2023 - Direct Link (Available at 3 PM)

NEET MDS 2023 Dates

Events Dates NEET MDS Application Correction Window February 2, 2023 (3 PM) Last date to make changes February 5, 2023 (11.55 PM) Final edit window to rectify deficient/Incorrect Images February 10 to 13, 2023

How To Make Corrections in NEET MDS 2023 Application Form?

All the information mentioned in the NEET MDS registration form and documents uploaded can be edited. However, the candidate's name, test city, nationality, mobile number and email id cannot be edited. They can go through the steps to know how to make corrections in NEET MDS application form -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NBE - nbe.edu.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on NEET MDS 2023.

3rd Step - On the new page, click on NEET MDS - Application Link.

4th Step - Now, on the next page, click on login.

5th Step - In the login window enter user ID and password.

6th Step - The NEET MDS application form will appear on the screen.

7th Step - Now, make necessary changes and submit the form.

Also, no new NEET MDS application can be registered or examination fee payment can be made during the edit window. As per NBE official notice, the balance fee required, if any, in case of change in candidate category and/or PwD status can be paid during the edit window.

Official Notice of NEET MDS 2023 Application Correction Window

It has also been stated in the official NEET MDS 2023 notice that - "Some candidates have not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the edit window."

It further states - In case of changes made in payment-dependent fields including the category and/or PwD status which requires a candidate to make an additional payment of Rs 1,000, such changes will only be saved after successful payment of the balance fee.

Check NEET MDS Application Correction Window Notice Here

NEET MDS 2023 Final Edit Window To Rectify Images

As per the dates mentioned on the official website, NBE will again open the NEET MDS application correction window to edit the incorrect images - Photographs, Signatures and Thumb Impressions. The final NEET MDS 2023 edit window will be available from February 10 to 13, 2023. After that, no such provision will be given to the candidates.

Also Read: NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window To Close on Feb 3, Check How to Edit Here